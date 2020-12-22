'Genshin Impact' 1.2 Update: New Features, Events, Characters, and Everything You Need to Know

The "Genshin Impact" 1.2 update has already arrived just in time for the holiday season. It follows the last update game developers miHoYo released last November. The update will go live starting December 23 at 06:00 (GMT +8) and would be available for the users playing in the Android, IOS, PC, and PS4 platforms at the same time.

The New Update's Highlights

Players may enjoy additional content and brand-new story features and highlights. It includes what could be regarded as the biggest new addition to the game, which is the new snowy region of Dragonspine. Its setting involves a freezing environment, with a sub-zero temperature to encompass the new set of puzzles and quests along with the new game mechanics. It would also introduce the new Freeze mechanic which could potentially affect a character on its way to explore the cold region.

The update would also include the introduction of two new characters - Albedo and Ganyu, both of which are five-star rating characters. Also, some new weapons and items would be available starting the release of the update. It includes the Summit Shaper which is a five-star sword, the Festering Desire which is a four-star sword, the Dragonspine Spear which is a four-star polearm, and many more.

And also, another highlight of the update would be the new limited-time events for the game, such as "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" and "Stellar Reunion."

The new update will go live starting tomorrow. Below is the whole list of the update patch notes released on the official website of "Genshin Impact":

Patch Notes

〓Update Time〓

Begins at 2020-12-23 06:00:00 (GMT+8) and will take about 5 hours

(Precise times are subject to change. Players may also experience disruption outside of this period.)

〓How to Update Game〓

PC: Close the game, re-open the launcher, and click Update.

iOS: Go to the App Store and tap Update.

Android: Open the game and follow the prompts to complete the update. (Or go to the Google Play Store and tap Update.)

PS4: Highlight Genshin Impact on the PS4 Home Screen > press the OPTIONS button > select Check for Update.

If you encounter any issues while installing the update, please contact Customer Service and we will help you solve your issue as soon as possible.

〓Compensation〓

Primogems ×300

(We will give a compensation of 60 Primogems for each hour the servers are down. If servers go back online sooner than scheduled, we will still give out the full compensation above.)

〓Eligibility〓

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by 2020-12-23 06:00:00 (GMT+8),

We will issue compensation to all Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours from the end of maintenance. Please log in to receive the mail by 2020-12-26 11:00:00 (GMT+8). The mail will be valid for 30 days, so don't forget to claim the compensation before it expires.

〓Update Details〓

I. New Areas

New Area: Dragonspine

◇ New Area - Dragonspine: Travelers will be able to put their adventuring skills to the test in the Subzero Climate of the all-new Dragonspine area. Here, Travelers will discover a whole new exploration experience, filled with various puzzles as well as new quests and mechanisms awaiting at every turn.

◇ New Mechanics - Subzero Climate: Characters in Subzero Climate in Dragonspine will continuously accumulate Sheer Cold. When Sheer Cold reaches its limit, they will start losing HP.

New Feature of Dragonspine - Frostbearing Tree

◇ The ancient tree that should have slumbered forever under the ice and snow has sprouted scarlet sprouts anew. Offer the Crimson Agates scattered all over Dragonspine to this tree, and you may obtain just rewards in return...

◆ Level up the Frostbearing Tree to obtain rewards that include Acquaint Fate, Intertwined Fate, a wind glider, Weapon blueprints, and Gadget blueprints.

New Domain of Dragonspine - Peak in Vindagnyr

◆ Challenge the Domain to earn artifacts from the Blizzard Strayer, Heart of Depth, and other sets.

II. New Characters

5-Star Character "Kreideprinz" Albedo (Geo)

◇ Vision: Geo

◇ Weapon: Sword

◇ A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

5-Star Character "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)

◇ Vision: Cryo

◇ Weapon: Bow

◇ The secretary at Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins.

III. New Equipment

◇ New Weapons: Summit Shaper (5-Star Sword), Festering Desire (4-Star Sword), Snow-Tombed Starsilver (4-Star Claymore), Dragonspine Spear (4-Star Polearm), and Frostbearer (4-Star Catalyst)

◆ Take part in the event "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" to claim the event-exclusive weapon Festering Desire (Sword).

◆ Explore the Dragonspine area and complete the corresponding quests to obtain the weapons Snow-Tombed Starsilver (Claymore) and Dragonspine Spear (Polearm) and their forging methods; make an offerings to the Frostbearing Tree to obtain the forging blueprint for Frostbearer (Catalyst).

◇ New Artifact Sets: Blizzard Strayer and Heart of Depth

◆ Challenge the brand new Domain of Blessing "Peak of Vindagnyr" in Dragonspine and obtain the artifact sets above.

IV. New Events (Version 1.2 Events No Longer Require Original Resin)

Version Main Event - "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon"

◆ Event Duration: After the Version 1.2 update - 2021-01-05 03:59:59 (Server time)

◆Event Rules: Original Resin is not required to enter this event. During the event, Travelers can obtain the 4-star sword Festering Desire for free. Complete various quests in Dragonspine to obtain Essences, which can be used to redeem items in the Event Shop.

◆ More events are coming soon. Stay tuned!

V. New Systems

"Stellar Reunion" Returnee Event: Return to Teyvat and obtain the sword Prototype Rancour!

After the Version 1.2 update, Travelers who meet the Returnee Eligibility conditions can activate the "Stellar Reunion" returnee event for the opportunity to get the 4-star weapon Prototype Rancour (Sword), Primogems, Fragile Resin, and other rewards.

◆Event Duration

For 14 days after the "Stellar Reunion" event is activated.

◆Returnee Eligibility

Must meet the following conditions:

-Adventure Rank 10 or above.

-At least 14 days since last game login.

-Over 45 days since last activating the "Stellar Reunion" event.

◆Event Details

The "Stellar Reunion" event comprises four parts:

● "Reunion Rewards": During the event, returning Travelers can claim Primogems, Fragile Resin, and other rewards. Rewards can only be claimed once.

● "Passage of Time" Login Rewards: During the event, log in daily to claim Primogems, Fragile Resin, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and other rewards.

● "Homeward Path" Quest Rewards: During the event, complete designated quests each day to claim rewards and accumulate points. When your accumulated points reach a designated value, you can claim the bonus reward Prototype Rancour (Sword). This bonus reward can only be claimed once! The quest list refreshes every day at 4:00 AM. Remember to claim your rewards in time!

● "Reunion Blessing" Double Drops: Returning Travelers receive three extra opportunities each day to gain double drops. These can be used to obtain double the rewards from Petrified Trees in Domains, Blossoms of Wealth, and Blossoms of Revelation using Original Resin. The amount of double drop opportunities refreshes every day at 4:00 AM. Remember to use the opportunities in time!

● After the event ends, event progress will be cleared and any unclaimed rewards will be lost. Remember to claim your rewards in time!

※ The refresh times above are based on the time of the server you play on.

VI. New Quests

1. New Story Quests

After the Version 1.2 update，Albedo's Story Quest "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I" will be available.

◆ Ganyu's Story Quest "Sinae Unicornis Chapter: Act I" will also become available at a later date.

2. New World Quests

◆ New World Quests in Dragonspine: "In the Mountains," "The Festering Fang," "The Great Mountain Survey," "A Land Entombed," "Lost in the Snow," and "Ah, Fresh Meat!"

*By finishing "Ah, Fresh Meat!", Travelers can obtain the recipe for Goulash. Eating this hearty dish slightly reduces the rate of Sheer Cold accumulation for all party members for a duration of time.

◆ New World Quest: "Return of the Jade Chamber?"

*The Story Quest "Fishing for Jade" will also become available at a later date.

3. New Commission Quests

◆ New Commission Quests in Dragonspine: "Floral Fresh," "Fresh Flora," "Emergency Supplies," "Only Half-Frozen," and "Eat It While It's Hot"

VII. Other New Content

Gameplay

1. New Monsters:

◆ Cryo Samachurl, Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard, Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier, Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl, Frostarm Lawachurl, Cryo Cicin Mage, Cryo Cicin, and Ruin Grader

2. New Animals: Snowboar, Cryo Crystalfly, and Snow Fox

3. New Recipes: Universal Peace, Jueyun Guoba, Sunshine Sprat, and Goulash

4. New Harvestable Resources and Materials: Starsilver and Chilled Meat

5. New Achievements "Challenger - Series III," "Visitors on the Icy Mountain," and more

6. New Namecard Styles: "Achievement: Challenger III," "Achievement: Snowy Summit," "Ganyu: Qilin," "Albedo: Sun Blossom," "Travel Notes: Chalk," "Frostbearing: Ancient Tree," and "Celebration: Hypostasis"

7. Spiral Abyss:

◆ Floor 9: Characters on the field will continuously accumulate Sheer Cold and will continually lose HP after Sheer Cold reaches its limit. There will also be a Ruin Brazier on the field. While the Ruin Brazier is activated, getting close to it will reduce Sheer Cold. Enemies will attack the Ruin Brazier on the field to stop it. After having stopped for a period of time, the Ruin Brazier will restart automatically.

◆ Floor 10: Characters on the field will continuously accumulate Sheer Cold and will continually lose HP after Sheer Cold reaches its limit. There will be a Warming Seelie on the field that will help reduce Sheer Cold for the surrounding characters.

◆ Floor 11: Your character will be periodically be inflicted with Engulfing Storm, which continuously drains your Elemental Energy until the inflicted Electro is removed. All party members deal increased Cryo DMG.

◆ Floor 12: All party members deal increased Geo DMG.

System

1. Adds private chats with friends.

2. Adds function to edit friends' names.

3. New Gadget: Kamera - When equipped, Travelers can take snapshots. Obtained via the World Quest "Snapshots."

4. Adds camera height adjustment function and character expressions to the photo-taking system.

5. Adds Travel Log to the Archive system: Stories of all the completed Archon Quests and Story Quests can be reviewed in the Travel Log.

6. Adds character portraits to the Character Archive system.

7. Adds trackable map pins function to the Map.

8. Adds the option to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain.

9. New character ascension reward: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time their character completes an ascension at Lv. 20, 50, or 70.

10. Adds element tutorial stage "Elemental Trial" to the domain "Temple of the Lion." After completing the trial, Travelers can claim Weapon Enhancement Materials and Character EXP Materials.

11. Adds the new functions BP Animation Skip, Quest Story Auto-Play, and NPC Dialogue Auto-Play.

12. Adds new controller customization option in the Paimon Menu > Settings > Controls > Vibration.

13. Adds new weapon details display to the weapon event wish on the Wish screen. Travelers can view details about the 4-star and 5-star weapons with drop-rate boosts.

14. Adds a new BP Weekly Mission: Complete the Golden House challenge.

VIII. Adjustments & Optimizations

System

1. Optimizes the Paimon's Bargains page in the Shop: "Purchase with Primogems" has been moved to the last tab.

2. Optimizes the Domain and Ley Line Outcrop rewards system: Dropped items are directly added to the Inventory.

3. Optimizes Co-Op Mode:

◆ The host can disband the Co-Op team.

◆ In Co-Op Domains, guests and the host can both quit the Co-Op anytime without affecting other Travelers in the game.

Other

1. Adjusted the order of voice-over entries in character profiles. (Only the displayed order was affected, not the unlock status.)

2. Standardizes the description of infusion effects for some characters or mechanics. (Actual effects remain unchanged.)

◆ Keqing's Ascension Phase 1 Passive Talent "Thundering Penance"

Original Description:

Within 5s of recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's Normal, Charged and Plunging Attacks are converted to Electro DMG.

New Description:

After recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's weapon gains an Electro Infusion for 5s.

◆ Diluc's Elemental Burst "Dawn"

Original Description:

Releases intense flames to knock nearby opponents back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all opponents in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG.

The searing flames that run down his blade cause Diluc's Normal, Charged and Plunging Attacks to deal Pyro DMG.

New Description:

Releases intense flames to knock nearby opponents back, dealing Pyro DMG. The flames then converge into the weapon, summoning a Phoenix that flies forward and deals massive Pyro DMG to all opponents in its path. The Phoenix explodes upon reaching its destination, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG.

The searing flames that run down his blade cause it to be infused with Pyro.

◆ Chongyun's Elemental Skill "Spirit Blade: Chonghua's Layered Frost".

Original Description:

Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.

After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all DMG done through Normal, Charged and Plunging Attacks by Sword, Greatsword and Polearm wielding Characters will be converted to Cryo DMG.

New Description:

Chongyun strikes the ground with his greatsword, causing a Cryo explosion in a circular AoE in front of him that deals Cryo DMG.

After a short delay, the cold air created by the Cryo explosion will coalesce into a Chonghua Frost Field, within which all Sword, Claymore and Polearm-wielding characters' weapons will be infused with Cryo.

◆ Bennett's Lv. 6 Constellation "Fire Ventures with Me"

Original Description:

Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage's radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus. Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks now do Pyro DMG.

New Description:

Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage's radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro.

◆ Tartaglia's Elemental Skill "Foul Legacy: Raging Tide"

Original Description:

...In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks change as follows:...

New Description:

...Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows:...

3. Updates the description of Ningguang's Passive Talent "Trove of Marvelous Treasures" by adding Starsilver to the list of displayed ore veins. The new description reads: "Displays the location of nearby ore veins (Iron Ore, White Iron Ore, Crystal Ore, Magical Crystal Ore, and Starsilver) on the mini-map."

4. Adjusts the Exploration Progress for "Galesong Hill," "Windwail Highland," "Bishui Plains," and "Lisha." Travelers that already had a certain amount of Exploration Progress at these locations will obtain a slight increase in their Exploration Progress. Those who have already reached 100% in Exploration Progress will not be affected.

5. Adjusts the daily rotation criteria of Domain of Forgery and Domain of Mastery: From Monday to Saturday, rewards will not change, and dropped items will rotate among the three types each day. On Sundays, the drop type will no longer be random. Instead, all three types of drops will now be available for Travelers to select for their challenges. (For example, in the Domain of Mastery "Forsaken Rift," Monday and Thursday drops will be Talent Level-Up Materials of the Freedom type. On Tuesdays and Fridays, Resistance-type materials will be dropped. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, Ballad-type materials will be dropped. On Sundays, Travelers can select which of the three types of materials will be dropped during the challenges.)

