'Assassin's Creed Valhalla's' New Eivor Customizer Mod: Features, How it Works, Features, and What We Know So Far

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" takes the options for the player's customization of their in-game characters to a whole new level as the new Eivor Customizer mod has now arrived for players to customize their characters in a more in-depth, detailed specification preference.

"Valhalla" stars the game's main protagonist Eivor as the player's in-game character or avatar. The game allows cosmetic customization as early as the story of the game begins. Now, through the added mod created by Nexus Mods owned by Black Tree Gaming Ltd, players may now get access on the detailed customization of their in-game Eivors, including the option to customize their Eivor's hair color, beard, head, body, skin tones, and body proportions.

'Assasin's Creed Valhalla' The Eivor Customizer Features

The mod works by accessing the NPC character options which then makes it available for the players to utilize according to their own preference. If a player would then find an NPC which contains a certain body element in which a player likes, it could then be used through the usage of the mod, making it available for use on both male and female versions of the in-game character.

Although, even if there are a lot of options and specifications available, especially for the hairstyle part of the mod, not all the hairstyles available from the mod were made and patterned for Eivor. Some may prefer to apply and use a head gear, for example. And it may cause clipping among the head and hairstyle of the character. Yet players who still like to apply those hairstyles which were not meant to be crafter for Eivor may still do it so.

The body proportion customization options on the other hand are quite more specific and detailed, but also more adjustable by any sense. The body proportions from the mod allows players to specifically assign their Eivor's overall body scale, upper body scale which includes the neck length, arm length, shoulder width, and as well as its lower body ranging from the hip width and the legs. Though players are advised that upon increasing the sizes of any of those body proportion mods affects their Eivor's visual performance in the game, as problems could be seen in the gameplay, cutscenes, and combat.

Customization Mods in Games

The customization aspect of a player's main in-game character or avatar has been a thing for so long in the recent video game releases this year, which could be also be seen in "Cyberpunk 2077" with its cyberware mods option which allows a very specific and detailed customization of the in-game character protagonist V - literally from head to toe, and from the inside and out of its body.

The latest installment in the world renowned and established Assassin's Creed series of games, Valhalla, which was released just last November 10 brings up a whole new experience for gamers especially those who are avid fans and enthusiasts of the past games from the franchise itself.

The mod, however, is only currently available for the PC version of the game, yet fans are hoping that it would also be available for the other version of the game for different consoles like the Google's Netflix-like game catalog service Google Stadia, the PS4, Xbox One, and the recently released PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

