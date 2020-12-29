'Stranded Deep' Cheats: How to Activate Developer Console (And All the Command Codes)

"Stranded Deep" is a survival simulation video game. Set in a no-man land in the Pacific Ocean, players have to think through and find their way to survive the island. It features a dynamic day-night cycle where you can manage your character's health, hunger, thirst, and sleep against every obstacle they face.

While it looks like a simple simulation game, "Stranded Deep" developers offer some cheat codes and commands that make the game much easier to conquer. Here, you can find all the console commands below and activate them in just a simple way!

'Stranded Deep' Cheats: Developer Console Commands

First, hit (\) to activate the developer console mode. Type "true" or "false" to start it. Also, you can type in the same command twice to toggle it on or off.

Here are some basic developer console commands you need to know before starting a new save.

fps (True/False) - Displays FPS.

(True/False) - Displays FPS. dev.time (0-24) - This allows players to change the time of day.

(0-24) - This allows players to change the time of day. help list - showcases what commands you can use.

- showcases what commands you can use. help (command) - describes a specific command.

(command) - describes a specific command. clear - clears the command history.

- clears the command history. dev.log.dump - creates a log on your desktop.

- creates a log on your desktop. dev.log.view - shows the player log in console.

- shows the player log in console. dev.log.clear - clears console log.

- clears console log. dev.components.camera.reflections (True/False) - adjusts fog display.

(True/False) - adjusts fog display. dev.god - allows players to fly and not take damage; players will take fall damage if they are too high when it is toggled off.

- allows players to fly and not take damage; players will take fall damage if they are too high when it is toggled off. dev.console (True/False) - opens the testing menu, allowing you to spawn items.

However, it's also worth noting that, as the devs gradually update the game, some commands may not be functional in the upcoming days, weeks, or even months.

Once you activate "dev.console true," you will be right in the developer mode. From here, you can duplicate any item you want in the game with ease, no matter if it's an aircraft, aloe vera, bandage, barrel, banana, bat, bed, rock, or a shelter. It's not fair to always rely on it, but there is no harm in trying once or twice in desperate times.

Besides, it also gives you a quick button to enable 'Fly Mode' or 'God Mode.' You can also alter your graphic settings with developer mode.

Supported Consoles

"Stranded Deep" is available on PS4 and Xbox One, while its PC version for Windows, Linux, and macOS are still in early access since 2015. There is no clue about the newer edition for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but players may even get a hold of the game thanks to PS5's backward compatibility technology.

