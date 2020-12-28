5 Recommended 'Cyberpunk 2077'-Like Games If You Enjoy Exploring the Night City

After a series of delays, pushed release dates, and gruesome crunch culture, "Cyberpunk 2077" is finally out in the market. From glitchy gameplay and miscommunication over refund policies, fans have polarizing opinions about CD Projekt Red's latest triple-A title.

Although the long-awaited hyped release of "Cyberpunk 2077" hasn't been a smooth ride, there are still plenty of players who find exploring the Night City enjoyable. Here are our five recommended "Cyberpunk 2077"-like games that you should try if you enjoy futuristic and story-rich gameplay.

Watch Dogs: Legion



"Watch Dogs: Legion" is Ubisoft's latest title in hacking, open-world games. The sequel to 2016's "Watch Dogs 2" centers around a group of hackers who call themselves DedSec who are eager to clear their names after dirty accusations of a series of bombings centered around them.

"Watch Dogs: Legion" is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, PC, and Amazon Luna.

Half-Life: Alyx



"Half-Life: Alyx" is a VR-only supported game, which is groundbreaking for the franchise's first comeback since its 2004 hiatus. The game is set between the events of "Half-Life" (1998) and "Half-Life 2" (2004). It lets you wear the shoes of Alyx, a then-teen and skilled hacker, in the middle of her quest to end the catastrophe on Earth caused by a group of aliens called the Combine.

"Half-Life: Alyx" is exclusively available on PC.

Death Stranding



Following his departure from Konami, the devs of "Silent Hill" and "Pro Evolution Soccer" series, Hideo Kojima shifts his focus on his debut as a solo developer, "Death Stranding." It tells the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier in the middle of the end of the world. Bridges is tasked to connect isolated cities around the United States amidst the catastrophe.

"Death Stranding" is available on PC and PS4. A next-gen version for PS5 is rumored to be in development, though it's still playable thanks to PS5's backward compatibility technology.

Detroit: Become Human



If you're looking for a game where your choice does significantly impact the outcome of the character's arc, "Detroit: Become Human" is a no-brainer. It centers around a group of human-made Android robots and their quest for freedom.

"Detroit: Become Human" is available on PS4 and PC. A next-gen version for PS5 is rumored to be in development, though it's still playable thanks to PS5's backward compatibility technology.

Grand Theft Auto IV



Lastly, oddly enough, we have "Grand Theft Auto IV." The 2009 game portrays a depressing consequence of the American Dream. You're Niko Bellic, an illegal immigrant from Eastern Europe, coming to the US searching for fortune and revenge to those who wronged him. "Grand Theft Auto IV" is available on PS3 and PC.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC through trusted online or physical retailers.

