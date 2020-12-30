Nvidia GeForce RTX Series GPU: Dutch Startup Offers Custom Laptop with Nvidia Processors

Dutch startup SKIKK which is a known custom laptop seller based in the Netherlands recently began to offer and sell gaming laptops fully equipped with the Nvidia GeForce 30 Series mobile GPUs. It lists GPU variants such as the GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3070, and the GeForce RTX 3080, and are expected for announcement at the special event of Nvidia in the 2021 International CES come the middle part of January.

The Netherlands based company currently eight variants of the basic configurations of the gaming laptops which could be further customized along with the RAM, the operating system, and even its thermal paste.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX Series Variants

The first four gaming laptop variant offerings are all utilizing the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 that has 6 GB GDDR6 choices which are classified according to each of the laptop's display type (size/resolution/refresh rate), and also its choice of CPU. The CPU choices listed vary from the Intel Core i7-10875H or the Intel Core i7-10870H. The most expensive base model available would cost at around 2210 USD.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile will be the third Ampere graphics card for laptops and notebooks in the early parts of the coming year. It heavily relies on the GA106 Ampere chip while bringing in a 6GB GDDR6 graphics memory along with a 192 Bit memory bus.

Other variants for the gaming laptops include the Max-Q variant with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 that has an 8 GB GDDR6 RAM option available. It is priced at an amount of 2456 USD. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 could be dubbed as the second fastest Ampere graphics card for laptops in the early parts of 2021. It is packed with the GA104-770-A1 Ampere chip with an 8GB GDDR6 graphics memory and a 256 Bit memory bus.

The considered highest variant on the other hand which is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will be priced at 3194 USD. Its storage is set at 16GB GDDR6 or at Max-Q option which would also come with a 240 Hz display sized at an estimate of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch, i7-10870H, and a 16 GB Corsair RAM along with a 2666 MHz performance.

The Debut of the GeForce Series

All the GPU variants from the GeForce 30 Series were only announced just last September 17. And after it went live for order and purchasing, fans and users all around the world secured their own units of their GeForce Series cards, ranging from all of the variants available upon it was released.

Although some unexpected delays of the shipments of the products were announced by the company itself, mainly the delay of the GeForce RTX 3070 cards by a span of two weeks in which it would ensure and guarantee the availability of the units. Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang was the one who officially announced the delays in line with the shortage of the supplies, and it could just go beyond until the coming year of 2021.

