Boxing Day 2020: Best Deals to Shop After Christmas Day

The holiday season does not end on Christmas day, but rather, the 26th of December, or the day after Christmas, is traditionally marked as the Boxing Day, and some deals might be the best deals just around the corner.

Boxing Day, contrary on what the term suggests, does not involve the sport of boxing in any aspects. The tradition originated as a day of giving back to the less fortunate. Yet today, it is now known as a shopping holiday which features a wider variety of sales for various goods and items available, which could be somehow compared into the likes of the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Green Monday sales - which in particular, could be seen in the overseas market.

Most stores and retailers out there tend to join the sale, offering some of their items into a much lower price, which could go up to as much as 70 percent off on their selected items.

Here is a list of some of the Boxing Day sales where people could best shop around (both through physical and online stores):

Adidas

The German shoe and sports gear/wear manufacturer is one of the retailers which headlines this year's Boxing Day sale. Called as their Boxing Week sale, the company offers discounts which could be as much as 50 percent, especially on their sneaker products and loungewear. Their end of the year sale would go through up to this coming Thursday, December 31.

Disney

Disney's traditional Twice a Year Sale also lands on December 26 as its second offering this year. It will go through this coming Wednesday, December 30. Various items are currently on sale, which could go up to as much as 40 percent off. Also, there will be holiday items from them for the next year, where items will be discounted which could go up to 50 percent off.

Victoria's Secret

The much-awaited Semi-Annual sale of Victoria's Secret will begin this coming December 29. Although customers could now scroll through the store's official website, where people could scan through various items that will be on sale - tagged in as much as 50 to 70 percent in discount especially on their loungewear section.

Also Read: Pinterest Board Toolbar: How to Use and Additional Features Explained

Kate Spade

Luxury fashion design house Kate Spade could bring one of the biggest sales and deals during this year-end as their coupon code BYE2020 which could be used at the checkout of their shoppers in their official website through Sunday, January 3 will give an extra 50 percent off on their sale purchase. Shoppers may also save up to 75 percent as long as they will do their shopping during the store's ongoing Surprise Sale which would run through this coming Thursday, December 31.

Sephora

A once in a blue moon 20 percent off sale on their already discounted items would be available upon using and entering their promo code MAJORSALE upon the checkout of their shoppers through this coming Friday and first day of 2021, January 1.

Related Article: Chinese Drone Developer SZ DJI Continues to Sell Products Over US' Commerce Department Restriction List