X-Men Movies Timeline: How to Watch the Films in Chronological Order

The renowned X-Men movies from the Marvel comics has already established its mark in the movie industry ever since the first movie from the franchise was released way back in the year 2000. Although we all know that the rights for the franchise has already been acquired by Marvel Studios from 20th Century Fox, all the movies from the original run are still worth watching and could also be considered as 'classics.'

The Original Release Way

For the newbies who are yet to watch all of the films from the original version of the franchise itself, watching the films according to its release order could potentially give the experience in which the fans of the movies who were in it during the release of each film also had. And of course, the film's producers would not give it that way if they would think that it is not the best way or order to watch the films.

Here is the order of watching the X-Men films by its release date:

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men: First Class

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Deadpool

X-Men: Apocalypse

Logan

Deadpool 2

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The Chronological Way

Although there are some who prefer to watch the films based on the chronological order in the timeline of the films' universe - a concept in which others also use to watch the films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. If that would be the case, then here is the list of the films according to its chronological sequence:

X-Men: First Class

X-Men Days of Future Past

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men: Apocalypse

Dark Phoenix

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

Watching it in this order could really not bring out the inner most potential of the movies to connect with one another. It may not present how the characters would co-relate with one another, especially when the older generation (mostly from the First Class up to the young versions of the new breed of X-Men) would go much earlier rather than how they were introduced in the "X-Men: First Class" film.

The Two Timelines Way

And the other way of watching all the films that could be somehow a candidate for consideration is by watching those according to the timeline of the films. In here, the First Class movie would be watched twice; one for the prime timeline, and one for the second timeline, and both of which would begin with the said film.

As the two timelines of the films may be confusing especially for the new viewers, watching it this way may lessen the possible confusion and misdirection that could be a thing in the film franchise. Watching all the films without any knowledge about the X-Men or even about Marvel may really cause misconceptions about the characters on how the viewers may see them in the storyline of the films.

Here is the order of watching the X-Men films through two separate timelines:

Prime timeline

X-Men: First Class

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Second timeline

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past (past events)

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Logan

