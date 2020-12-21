Spider-Man 3 2021 Sequel: Untitled MCU Film Is the Best to Explore the Idea of Multiverse

The concept of the multiverse which is a given thing in the Marvel comics would soon make its arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). MCU Phase 4 projects incorporating and utilizing the concept were already announced, which includes the Doctor Strange sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." But a movie before its release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 sequel of "Far From Home" may just be a better film to further explore the idea of the multiverse.

The Multiverse First On-Screen Exploration

Though the deep exploration of the multiverse concept has already seen an on-screen debut outside the MCU, through the critically acclaimed animation film "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse." It stars the Miles Morales version of the web-slinging hero, and the concept of the multiverse was introduced when the film's main antagonist Kingpin built and developed the "Super-Collider" which could bring access to the different parallel universes for the hopes of bringing back his deceased wife and son whom he blames their death on Spider-Man.

The Super-Collider then brought upon the different Spider-Man versions form the other parallel universes, creating the Spider-Gang - or what they call the group of the multiple Spider-Man variations fighting off the enemies in order to restore the peace which the Kingpin-made tech have disrupted.

With the movie gaining immense success both critically and commercially, this may just further strengthen or power-up the fans' curiosity on what if this would be in the live action films, in which would refer to the MCU.

The Untitled Spider-Man 3 Sequel's Development

The concept of bringing together the three real life past and current versions of Spider-Man, namely Tom Holland (the current and the MCU Spidey), Toby Maguire (the original trilogy Spider-Man), and Andrew Garfield ("The Amazing Spider-Man" movies version), in which all of them portrayed the main Spider-Man protagonist Peter Parker, it would just be insane.

The reports and rumors of the concept above being closer to reality would potentially bring the fans on their feet if it would really take place. Those three Spider-Man from the movies cover up a span of years dating back to 2002 up until 2019, indicating that the upcoming Spider-Man sequel (if it would push through) will encompass multiple generations of fans and enthusiasts.

But it's not just the three - it was also reported that a real-life version of Miles Morales, and another real-life version of his starred movie's post-credit scene Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, are much likely to appear in the ultimate Spidey crossover film. With these alone being the biggest possibility for the still untitled Far From Home sequel, it would just be phenomenal.

Additionally, some of the villains from the past Spider-Man films were also confirmed to be in the film itself. It lists Jamie Foxx's Electro, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, and there are still unconfirmed rumors, like William Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman. And of course, some of the past movies' Peter Parker's love interest, specifically Kirsten Dunst's MJ Watson, and Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy.

If all of these would just be true, it would definitely be one of Marvel's biggest movies ever to date - the already jampacked cast, storyline, no one could deny that the multiverse would be greatly presented through this film. But again, fingers are crossed for the film's legitimacy.

