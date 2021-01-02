KSI vs. Logan Paul Beef Explained: Is a Boxing Match Between Paul and Floyd Mayweather Happening?

One of the most trending topics on the internet for the last three years is the virtual beef between the two biggest YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul. It even escalated into a big-time boxing match, selling out a whopping 21,000 tickets in Manchester Arena.

Even if you've never cared about it, chances are you have seen any updates or clips between them online. If you're having a hard time understanding why the two fought, we're coming up with the most straightforward explanation for you, coming right up shortly.

Read also: Best 'Happy New Year 2021' Songs: YouTube Countdown Music, Status Messages, and Playlists.

The Beginning

It all started after KSI fought Joe Weller, a fellow YouTuber, back in February 2018. As KSI threw himself into the ring after Joe Weller won his first amateur YouTube fight back in 2017, the event was promoted heavily.

Long story short, KSI won the fight and called out all fellow YouTubers and namedropped the Pauls, "If any YouTuber wants it, you can come get it. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, any of the Pauls, I don't care."

The two then shared a couple of jabs on the internet. Jake Paul ironically claimed that he never knew who KSI was, which was ridiculous considering that he followed the Brit on Twitter.

Family Fight

As anyone would have expected, things got too messy when KSI's brother, Deji Olatunji, threw himself into the right. Deji goes with ComedyShortsGamer username on YouTube, and he throwing gasoline into the fire by uploading a video titled "JAKE PAUL IS A P*SSY."

Hell broke loose. The four kept on sending each other's shots on social media. KSI dropped a diss track against Logan, titled "On Point," where he makes several nasty comments about Logan and his infamous Japan suicide forest controversy. On the other hand, Logan hit back with "Goodbye KSI, "I'm here, KSI about to f**king disappear/ B**ch I warned ya."

KSI fought Logan while his brother shared the right with Jake in August 2018 at Manchester Arena. Despite being promoted as 'the biggest event in the internet history," KSI versus Logan ended up in a stalemate.

During the press conference event, KSI threw insults at Logan, his parents, and his girlfriend. Logan's dad, Greg, was punched in the head, and Deji claimed that he's being sued regarding the physical attack.

The two agreed for a rematch in a professional setting, titled "KSI vs Logan Paul 2," on November 9, 2019, at the Pauls' home at Staples Center, Los Angeles. KSI managed to shut Logan for good by a split decision.

However, the Pauls are far from stopping. The former Disney star announced that he would fight Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021. His brother, Jake, received a $3 million offer from the former four-time kickboxing world champion, Andrew Tate, who called him out and is willing to come out of retirement. Jake previously won via KIO in the second round against pro basketball player Nate Robinson, and he's now gearing up to fight Ben Askren on March 28, 2021.

Related article: Netflix Rumored to Develop 'The Elder Scrolls' TV Series Adaptation; Details, Release Date, and MORE!.