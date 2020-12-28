Netflix 'The Elder Scrolls' TV Series Adaptation in the Works? Details, Release Date, and MORE!

A new television series based on the renowned video game franchise The Elder Scrolls has been rumored to be currently in development by Netflix, and it might just be available in the video streaming platform for the next year or two.

The rumors started to circulate online with the statement by tv industry insider Daniel Richtman, after the game was tagged along with the announcement of the tv series being developed based on another established video game franchise and series Fallout, which was also created by The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Softworks LLC. It would be available for the Amazon Prime and will be created and developed by the creators of sci-fi series Westworld namely Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

The Legacy of The Elder Scrolls

The Elder Scrolls could be considered as, if not the best, but one of the best role-playing games (RPG) to be ever created and released in the world to date. Even if the last major installment for the game which was "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" was released way back in 2011, it is still one of the most popular games in a global scale as of today, selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

The game is often being praised and recognized on most video game aspects, yet its storyline is what could be considered as the most notable one among those aspects. And it may also deliver an astounding storytelling if it would be eventually adapted into a television series.

Netflix could arguably be considered as the top video streaming platform in the whole world as of today. Aside from the already popular and establish shows and movies, the platform is also known for creating and producing original shows and movies under their brand which are also gaining massive success and recognition all across the globe.

They were known for creating and producing their what could be considered as the main Netflix flagship franchise "Stranger Things", and another video game adopted series "The Witcher", based on the same-titled game which was released way back 2007.

The Elder Scrolls VI

The rumors about The Elder Scrolls tv series adaptation also emerged upon the current creation and development of the new video game installment and sequel of the franchise, "The Elder Scrolls VI."

Although just last September 2020, Bethesda Softworks LLC which is under ZeniMax Media has been acquired by multi tech giant Microsoft. The said deal was priced at a massive amount of 7.5 billion USD in cash. The acquisition would then provide potential support to current line and roster of games that Microsoft have already developed and released, and currently in development as well.

With the deal being presented already and has been up to the table since, the upcoming Elder Scrolls sequel might see an exclusive Xbox and PC release due to the fact that Microsoft has been eager to promote their own Xbox console, while rivaling with Sony's PlayStation series, especially with the two companies' most recent releases of their Xbox Series X and S, and the PS5, respectively.

