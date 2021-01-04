What Would 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Look Like In Modern-Day Graphics? This Fan-Created Video Shows You

For many, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" breathes nostalgia of the good old PS2 days. Now, thanks to modders, we can imagine how Carl Johnson and the Groove Street Family would look like in modern-day HD graphics.

A fan, who goes by the name of 'XXII' on YouTube, recreated a fan-made concept trailer for the game. While it's not the most hyper realistic-looking trailer around, it's incredible how a 17-year-old game is still on everybody's lips.

Several main characters like CJ, Sweet, Big Smoke, Officer Tenpenny and Pulaski, Ryder, Catalina, Cesar, Kendl, and even the rapper OG Loc appear on the video, as you would've expected. XXII is a self-proclaimed GTA Online data miner who also creates quality content on YouTube about the "Grand Theft Auto" series and other popular games, like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Midnight Club 3."

Check out the well-curated trailer here.



Classic PS2 Remasters

However, even though Rockstar has been solely focusing on expanding the "Grand Theft Auto Online" experience, the devs still pay homage to some of its older classics by releasing remasters.

"Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" has been remastered for mobile, which now is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" saw a remake during the game's 12th anniversary back in 2012 with enhanced visuals and a customizable layout for Android and iOS users. "Bully," a non-GTA title yet still holds a PS2 classic status, was also remastered for Wii and Xbox 260 in 2007.

Unfortunately, an official remake for "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" may never happen in a million years. CJ's voice actor, Christopher "Young Maylay" Bellard, doesn't have the best relationship with Rockstar, claiming that the company "underpaid" him despite his brilliant performance in the game.

"Im not involved in GTA VI at all.. Fucc @Rockstargames period.. CJ will have to be voiced by another MF but not me IDGAF what yall heard..," the actor/rapper turned to social media.

More GTA News

However, Rockstar is still expanding its online multiplayer experience in GTA 5, as the devs recently rolled out a brand-new "Cayo Perico Heist" update for GTAO. The newest update even enlists Dr. Dre, the world-renowned hip-hop producer and the president of Aftermath Entertainment, and Jimmy Iovine, the Interscope Records CEO.

That said, for now, there are no official words on GTA 6 or whatever it will be called except for some rumors and leaks. According to several reports, GTA 6 is rumored to take place in Vice City and a fictional place in Brazil. Rockstar is doing a pretty good job so far in keeping the game in secrecy, and hopefully, it will only be a matter of time until they finally announce a full-release trailer.

"Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" is available on PS2, PC, Xbox, iOS, Android, PS3, and Xbox 360.

