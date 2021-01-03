'Grand Theft Auto 6' Rumors: GTA Insiders Reveal Details, Release Date

The much-awaited Grand Theft Auto (GTA) sequel, "GTA 6" would likely see some delay on its release after two well-known GTA insiders spilled some news about the upcoming game's release date.



Rumors by the Two Insiders

Rumors have spread that the game is also currently in development for the recently released PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, as well as for the PC gaming. Yet known GTA insider Yan2295 posted in his official Twitter account that "it's not coming anytime soon." The post also mentioned that he himself has no knowledge oh when will be the game officially announced and as well as its release date.

Yet this is not the first time that rumors about the upcoming GTA sequel is currently being developed by its renowned game developers Rockstar Games. There were some rumors and leaks which indicate that the release date of the game draws closer, targeting 2022 as the year of the projected announcement. But the latest one by the insider himself suggests that it may still see delays and it would not come anytime soon.

Another update that was seen to be circulating online especially in the GTA Forums by Rockstar insider Tezfunz mentioned that the GTA sequel has already seen production as early as the year 2015. Although it was already five years since the production work for the game itself has began, it does not completely mean that such amount of time would let the game developers to finish the game because of the other priorities they were also juggling on the side.

Other renowned and established Rockstar Games titles such as "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Bully 2" (which was never announced on the first place) were also on the works during that span of time, where the former was already released in 2018. The latter, on the other hand, was already cancelled in 2017, and this was confirmed by both the insiders. Both of them were regarded as legit and reliable sources of Rockstar games news and updates, but things such as those may still need a lot more of confirmation and details to prove that it could somehow be true.

Waiting Game with the Current GTA Game Roster

While fans and gamers all around the world are currently sitting on the waiting game upon the official announcement regarding the upcoming sequel of the worldwide crime-fighting and action video game phenomenon, the current "GTA V" and "GTA Online" would be the best options for them to play and experience the GTA bonanza.

Both the GTA offerings are being reported that it would make its arrival in the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles very soon, along with the GTA IV Complete Edition. Also, the newest update for the GTA Online which is the 'Cayo Perico Heist' has just been released and went live last December 15 wherein it provides a whole new playing region for the players, as well as the multiplayer option which is seeing a little bit of a problem.

