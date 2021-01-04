'FIFA 21' Ultimate Team SBC: How to Complete Arjen Robben Flashback Card

EA Sports is back with another good Squad Battle Challenge (SBC) to help you strengthen your "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, it's Arjen Robben, a veteran winger playing for FC Groningen who's known for his cut-inside efficiency in front of the goalpost.

Now, you can relive the prime days of the left-footed Dutchman at Bayern Munich. Along with Thomas Muller and co, Robben won several titles, including Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, DFB and UEFA Supercup, and the glorious UEFA Champions League during the 2012/2013 campaign.

In July 2019, Robben announced his retirement from football after finishing the campaign with six goals in 19 appearances for Bayern. However, a year later, he signed for his boyhood club, FC Groningen, to help the team recover from the setbacks caused by the ongoing pandemic.

Arjen Robben Flashback Requirements

Luckily, you only need to submit one squad to obtain an Arjen Robben Flashback card. Below are the requirements for it.

1 player from the Netherlands

1 TOTW (Team of the Week) player

85 rated team

75 chemistry

11 players in the squad

The SBC started on January 1 and will end by January 15, so you still have some time to grind for coins if you don't have any. It approximately costs at least 130,000 to 150,000 FUT coins, but it could cost less if you have many SBC fodders.

GK: 88 Handanovic (Inter)

CB: 85 Godin, 84 De Vrij, 85 Skriniar (Inter)

LM: 82 Perisic (Inter), CAM: 86 Gomez (Atalanta), CDM: 84 Lucas Leiva, RM: Otavio (Porto)

GK: 84 Onana (Ajax), CF: 83 Tadic (Ajax), RM: 84 Corona (Porto)

Is This Card Worth It?

The short answer is yes.

Arjen Robben is a fantastic machine, both on and off the game. This card is a massive jump from Robben's base 80-rated gold card. Although the two-star weak foot seems to be a deal-breaker for some, this Flashback card is deadly when it comes to skill moves.

With excellent stamina (85), Robben Flashback can last 90 minutes on the field. Not to mention his explosive pace and thundering shooting power, which guaranteed can tear up any defensive line. With a towering height of 1,8 m (5 ft 11 in), Robben is a good threat when it comes to heading.

However, it's worth noting that he doesn't come from the most familiar league, making it challenging to link him. Memphis Depay, Georgino Wijnaldum, Luuk de Jong, and Quincy Promes are among Dutch talents linked to this card.

Here goes the full statistic, as you can see from Futbin.

Pace 93 Acceleration 94 Sprint Speed 93

Shooting 87 Positioning 85 Finishing 87 Shot Power 88 Long Shots 90 Volleys 86 Penalties 80

Passing 80 Vision 80 Crossing 80 Free Kick 82 Short Passing 82 Long Passing 74 Curve 90

Dribbling 90 Agility 85 Balance 92 Reactions 80 Ball Control 91 Dribbling 92 Composure 92

Defense 54 Interceptions 54 Heading 74 Def. Awareness 47 Standing Tackle 38 Sliding Tackle 37

Physical 70 Jumping 56 Stamina 85 Strength 74 Aggression 46



"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

