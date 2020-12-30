FIFA 21 Fernando Hierro SBC: How to Solve the Challenge

Another day, another Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, Fernando Hierro, Fernando Torres, and John Barnes join the laundry-list of legends who become the latest faces in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team.

The Spanish midfielder played and captained for Real Madrid in his prime. While he hung up his boots in 2005, Hierro is still as deadly as ever in the game. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the Spaniard beast in the game.

All the Requirements

To complete Fernando Hierro SBC in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team, you have to complete at least six elements, cost at least 400,000 to 500,000 coins. You may head over to the Futbin website to see the cheapest solution, as it records all the price fluctuation.

Born a Legend

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

Team chemistry: Min. 50

Players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 80

Team chemistry: Min. 80

Players in the squad: 11

Galácticos

Players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 84

Team chemistry: Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

National Idol

Players from Spain: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 85

Team chemistry: Min. 70

Players in the squad: 11

League Finesse

Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

In-Form players: Min. 1

Squad rating: 86

Team chemistry: Min. 65

Players in the squad: 11

Fernando Hierro Stats

Rock-solid in defense, Fernando Hierro is an underrated beast both off and on the game.

In "FIFA 21," EA immortalizes Hierro by giving the towering defender fantastic physicality and defending attributes. His best stats come from defending: interceptions (94), heading accuracy (94), defensive awareness (95), and standing tackle (94).

While his sliding tackle attributes only stand at 80, it doesn't hinder Hierro's quality too much, as his stamina and strength also stand out.

He also passes well: 88 ratings for a long pass and 81 for a short pass. With great composure, balance, and reaction, Hierro is an unspoken beast in the game. His status as an Icon lets him link with any other card.

Fernando Hierro's stats are as below.

Pace 73 Acceleration 73

Sprint Speed 73

Shooting 68

Positioning 66

Finishing 56

Shot Power 83

Long Shots 78

Volleys 77

Penalties 75

Passing 76

Vision 72

Crossing 64

Free Kick 75

Short Passing 81

Long Passing 88

Curve 66

Dribbling 70

Agility 65

Balance 85

Reactions 85

Ball Control 74

Dribbling 63

Composure 88

Defense 93

Interceptions 94

Heading 94

Def. Awareness 95

Standing Tackle 94

Sliding Tackle 80

Physical 87 Jumping 92

Stamina 83

Strength 89

Aggression 84

However, just like any other icon SBC, Fernando Hierro is a bit expensive. As we've mentioned above, the Real Madrid captain costs you as cheapest as 400,000 coins, and it could be more costly if you don't have any high-rated SBC fodder card at your disposal.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. A version for Google Stadia is coming soon.

