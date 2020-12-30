FIFA 21 Fernando Hierro SBC: How to Solve the Challenge

Another day, another Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, Fernando Hierro, Fernando Torres, and John Barnes join the laundry-list of legends who become the latest faces in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team.
The Spanish midfielder played and captained for Real Madrid in his prime. While he hung up his boots in 2005, Hierro is still as deadly as ever in the game. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the Spaniard beast in the game.
All the Requirements
To complete Fernando Hierro SBC in "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team, you have to complete at least six elements, cost at least 400,000 to 500,000 coins. You may head over to the Futbin website to see the cheapest solution, as it records all the price fluctuation.
Born a Legend
- Rare players: 11
- Player level: Exactly Bronze
- Team chemistry: Min. 50
- Players in the squad: 11
Rising Star
- Rare players: 11
- Player level: Exactly Silver
- Team chemistry: Min. 50
- Players in the Squad: 11
Top-Notch
- In-Form players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: 80
- Team chemistry: Min. 80
- Players in the squad: 11
Galácticos
- Players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- In-Form players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: 84
- Team chemistry: Min. 75
- Players in the squad: 11
National Idol
- Players from Spain: Min 1
- In-Form players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: 85
- Team chemistry: Min. 70
- Players in the squad: 11
League Finesse
- Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
- In-Form players: Min. 1
- Squad rating: 86
- Team chemistry: Min. 65
- Players in the squad: 11
Fernando Hierro Stats
Rock-solid in defense, Fernando Hierro is an underrated beast both off and on the game.
In "FIFA 21," EA immortalizes Hierro by giving the towering defender fantastic physicality and defending attributes. His best stats come from defending: interceptions (94), heading accuracy (94), defensive awareness (95), and standing tackle (94).
While his sliding tackle attributes only stand at 80, it doesn't hinder Hierro's quality too much, as his stamina and strength also stand out.
He also passes well: 88 ratings for a long pass and 81 for a short pass. With great composure, balance, and reaction, Hierro is an unspoken beast in the game. His status as an Icon lets him link with any other card.
Fernando Hierro's stats are as below.
- Acceleration 73
- Sprint Speed 73
- Positioning 66
- Finishing 56
- Shot Power 83
- Long Shots 78
- Volleys 77
- Penalties 75
- Vision 72
- Crossing 64
- Free Kick 75
- Short Passing 81
- Long Passing 88
- Curve 66
- Agility 65
- Balance 85
- Reactions 85
- Ball Control 74
- Dribbling 63
- Composure 88
- Interceptions 94
- Heading 94
- Def. Awareness 95
- Standing Tackle 94
- Sliding Tackle 80
- Jumping 92
- Stamina 83
- Strength 89
- Aggression 84
However, just like any other icon SBC, Fernando Hierro is a bit expensive. As we've mentioned above, the Real Madrid captain costs you as cheapest as 400,000 coins, and it could be more costly if you don't have any high-rated SBC fodder card at your disposal.
"FIFA 21" is available on most major platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. A version for Google Stadia is coming soon.
