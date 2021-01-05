How to Play PS4/PS5 Without Having a TV, Explained

Gaming is such an expensive hobby. Not only are the prices of the consoles super high, but the games can sometimes break your wallet. A brand-new triple-A video game can cost somewhere between $40 to $60 for its 'Standard' edition, while the so-called 'Collector' edition may cost even more expensive.

Purchasing only the console is not enough because you will need an excellent screen to complement your gaming satisfaction. However, worry less because there are currently two ways to play your PS4/PS5 if you don't have a big TV, explained right after this paragraph.

Make Use of PlayStation Remote Play

The first method is to benefit from the PlayStation Remote Play feature. It is a feature that allows PS3, PS4, and PS5 players to transmit their video and audio output to other devices, such as a laptop or even smartphone screens.

First of all, you will need to enable remote access to your PS4. To do so, turn your PS4 on and head over to Settings > Remote Play Connection and tick the 'Enable Remote Play' checkbox. Also, ensure to set up your preferred console as your 'Primary' PS4 so you can access all your favorite games in one place.

After that, download and install an app called 'PS4 Remote Play' from PC users from the Sony website. If you're on iPhone or iPad, you can head over to the App Store to install the app, while Android users can go to the Play Store.

Turn your PS4/PS5 on, connect your controller to your PC/mobile with a micro-USB cable or Bluetooth, run the app, and sign in with your PlayStation Network Account. After that, the app will automatically search for attached consoles, whether it's PS4 or PS5, and link the two up, so you're ready to play your games.

Or, Try Video Capture Devices

However, the first method requires you to have access to your console beforehand. If you can't, you may purchase a video capture device from marketplaces like Amazon and eBay or trusted retailers near you. Make sure that it at least supports the latest FHD resolution to get the best experience.

We will basically connect your console to your laptop through a video capture device since no laptop currently supports a direct HDMI connection.

First, you need to download a game capture application. We'd recommend freeware OBS from OBS Project, which can be obtained legally for free here.

After that, connect your PS4/PS5 to a power outlet, then use the HDMI cable to connect the console to the video capture device, and then to your laptop. If you're connected, you should be able to see your video capture device enlisted on OBS. Click on it, set it on full screen, and you're good to go!

