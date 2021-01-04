Portable PS4 Setup, Monitor: Japanese Technician Created One, Here's How It Works

A portable PlayStation 4 (PS4) has been created and developed by a Japanese technician, with plans already for creating another one for the recently released PS5 console as well.

According to Unilad, user in social media platform Twitter named DX Terraria shared a video wherein the portable PS4 unit is shown after being completed for a total of 10 months of work. The portable console unit is housed on a silver briefcase, where there is a flip-up lid being utilized and has been serving as the screen in which the PS4 console could be connected and used to play different games.

How the Portable PS4 Works

The video posted in Twitter shows how the portable PS4 could successfully work, in which all in all weighs at about 6.4 kilograms and may seem to be close enough as the exact size of a PS5 which is turning on and starting up. The acrylic cover which is placed on top of the console itself as shown in the video is being capped off with a magnet, which may signify that it could be removed easily which may allow players to change their game discs from time to time inside the console. It could be charged through an adaptor which could be plugged in such mains or laptops, and has a playing span of time of up to an hour only.

As of the moment of writing, the tweet has already 170,000 likes where most of the people were amazed of how something that is commonly set-up as an immobile console due to its large hardware can now be squeezed into a portable, handy briefcase, and players can get to play it anytime and anywhere they want it to be.

Fans and other followers were also intrigued on how much the creator spent in order to produce such surreal invention. User DX Terraria replied and mentioned that a total amount of 50,000 yen or 485 USD was the price to pull it off. Some also seemed to be interested in buying the portable PS4, yet from the side of the user they made it clear that it is not for sale to anyone. Yet another reply listed that if they would be given a chance to sell it, it would be then priced at a rough estimation of 150,000 yen or 1,455 USD. That is triple the amount of the total cost to produce their so-called invention.

A Dream Come True

The portable version of the PS4 and another rumored version for the recently released PS5 console may seem to be a dream come true for most of its fans and enthusiasts. Consoles such as those, and also the Xbox series of consoles requires a tv screen or monitor in order for those to run and perform the desired actions in the consoles, primarily their capability to run video games.

That was why portable consoles made immense impact immediately in the video gaming scene as the likes of then early portable consoles such as the game boy, PlayStation Portable (PSP), PS Vita, Nintendo DS, 3DS, and now fellow console competitor to the PS and Xbox series, Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite which has seen a huge demand all over the world during the last three years since it was release.

