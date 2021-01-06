Tesla Gigafactory Texas Construction Video Posted in YouTube

The Tesla Gigafactory in Texas which was first announced at the mid part of last year has now been categorized into a 'hyperspeed' mode in its ongoing construction where it would then soon allow new job postings and offerings along with the gigantic building and structure being developed today.

The Video of the Gigafactory

A new video where shots of the new Gigafactory through a camera placed in a drone flyer being controlled and roving above the actual site was posted on video streaming platform and website YouTube. It also showed how some of the buildings being constructed in the site itself are already seeing its form and nearly draws to be finished as well.



Along with the video uploaded by a user and channel named Bryan Roschetzky, which has now already almost 6,000 views in total, some manufacturing engineering positions which are open for application were announced officially Tesla's President of Automotive, Jerome Guillen, which was also reported by electric vehicle (EV) news and updates website Electrek.

The announcement of the job listings and openings was posted on world renowned job hunting and employee outsourcing site LinkedIn. The announcement wrote "Looking for great manufacturing engineering talent in Austin. Fantastic team already on the ground. Apply online!"

Some of the open positions for the upcoming Texas Gigafactory include the process engineering manager, associate production manager, production supervisor, senior BIM/VDC engineer (lead), and BIM/VDC engineer.

Last year's announcement about the company's new deal to create a brand new Gigafactory which would be then located in Austin, Texas. Along with the announcement for the upcoming structure, they also included that Tesla has bought a 2,000-acre piece of land where the Gigafactory would be constructed.

Tesla's Ongoing and Future Plans

The company's move towards the construction of the Texas Gigafactory is just one of Tesla's further plans of expanding and continuing their goals for the whole EV industry as well. Last December 2020, it was then reported that another Gigafactory would be constructed in the lands of Berlin in Germany. This is one of the company's strategies to bring up their a-game on to the European mobile and EV scene. A new video which presents the Berlin Gigafactory covered with snow was posted in drone focused website Drone DJ.

Also, the act of developing the Berlin Gigafactory was backed by Tesla's very own Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk that they would like to recruit potential European talent in order to work for them and develop their future EV car offerings which mainly targets the European audience as their customers, as well as to create and develop something that could be dubbed and labeled as an original European, and not just any European versions of some of their units being developed and released in other countries and regions, especially those which came from Northern America.

Along with the construction and development of their Gigafactories, some of the upcoming model car units by Tesla include the Tesla Semi Truck, and the rumored hatchbacks catered for their European audience.

