CES 2021: Smart Home Auto Scout Robot by Moorebot Revealed Including Features, Price, and Release Date!

The new Moorebot Scout Robot has been unveiled in the currently live CES which has went on a full digital platform for this year's conference due to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19.

The on-going Consumer Electronics Show or CES for this year has so far showing latest technology trends and offerings which could go beyond as being exemplary, through the video conferencing app Microsoft Teams. It includes new and upcoming mobile smartphones, devices, laptops, computers, as well as robots.

The New Scout Robot by Moorebot

Tech new and updates website TechnoSports reports has reported that the newly developed and launched autonomous robot by Moorebot is backed with an AI that could help its users to "monitor, discover, and explore the world around you," according to the Chief Executive Officer of Moorebot at Pilot Labs Jun Ye. He also mentioned that the range of applications that the Scout robot can do includes its capability to become an intelligent mobile home camera, a per companion, handyman's surveillance tool, and also as something that could be an "inspiring, and model learning tool for the kids" as well.



Some of the robot's main tech Moorebot's advancements and offerings include the Smart Home integration feature, in which it could be connected to either the known AIs in the form of Google Home or Amazon's Alexa. Applying either one of those AIs may then brig the potential of the robot to be accessed through voice recognition, too.

Moorebot could also utilize the SLAM or the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping - a method originally used for autonomous vehicles that lets you build a map and localize your vehicle in that map at the same time. As the robot could be somewhat considered as a mobile and moving one, incorporating SLAM would then give it another yet functional feature which could be considered as a smart one for a robot to do.

Additional Fetaures, Specs, Price, and Release Date

It will also be equipped with an audio and visual intelligence, as mentioned before when it would be connected to Alexa or the Google Home. Yet this may seem different and a separate one as it could then provide access for Scout to actually recognize, as well as to follow, locate, and interact with various individual persons, and even pets at the same time.

The robot's size is being listed as (70mm x 100mm x 110mm - 2.8inches x 4 inches x 4.3 inches ), where its small structure can be maximized upon using it in various purposes - for home monitoring, office or business surveillance, or even going underneath some furniture, or in places and areas which could be hard to reach. Scout has a 1080P FHD camera, as well as its fully functional night vision lenses.

Its batteries could last for up to two hours when its is charged at full capacity. Also, the possibilities for Scout could be considered as endless, as it could then learn unique applications through the usage of block-based visual programming language Scratch.

Scout will soon be available at Amazon and also in the official website of Moorebot in March or April this year. It will be priced as 179 USD.

