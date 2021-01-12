Are PS4 or Xbox One Still Worth the Money in 2021 After PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Release?

In some retailers, the next-gen consoles the gaming industry could ever offer, Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, have started its restock. However, many low-budget gamers are still opting to purchase PS4 and Xbox One's current-gen consoles, hoping that the prices would significantly drop.

If you're visiting this, chances are you're not the only person looking to purchase PS4/Xbox One and wondering if these consoles are still worth the penny. Is it worth picking an old and aging console instead of its newer generation?

Should I buy PS4/Xbox One or should I not? The answer depends on what and who you are. To find out, check out these options below and see which category do you fall at.

Buy PS4/Xbox One If You...

As PS5 and Xbox One are starting to restock at several retailers, it's safe to expect a massive plummet in PS4/Xbox One prices. Plus, some marketplaces usually roll out crazy discounts on several occasions, like the Winter Holiday, and that is the best time to get your hands on these aging consoles.

It's not a terrible option at all. PS4 and Xbox One still deliver the job smoothly on some current titles, like "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" or "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla." It would still take at least a year or two for developers to finally stop producing for PS4/Xbox One and players to switch to the newest consoles fully.

Also, almost no one can find PS5 or Xbox Series X/S except several lucky pre-order purchasers as most stocks on retailers are finished up to this writing. If you expect immediate availability for your gaming needs, then PS4/Xbox One is a good option.

In conclusion, buy PS4/Xbox One if you're on a budget and you wouldn't mind changing consoles in a matter of two or three years.

Do Not Buy PS4/Xbox One If You...

To put it short, buying a PS4/Xbox One is not a good investment for the money if you're looking for a long-term commitment.

While most titles work just fine on PS4/Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S offer wholly revamped graphical capabilities, more than what these aging consoles could ever provide. Plus, they also have "backward compatibility," which allows you to play current-gen games in next-gen consoles with many graphical advantages and fantastic FPS performances.

That said, when you purchase PS4/Xbox One, that means it would delay your purchase of PS5/Xbox Series X/S. You will be a little late to the party as you're still stuck in your old, aging consoles. Plus, you can't almost sell these consoles back as the market value for them is not doing so well at the moment.

In conclusion, do not buy PS4/Xbox One if you're looking for a long-term commitment. We would suggest you save up a little more for next-gen consoles.

