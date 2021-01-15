'FIFA 21' Team of the Year: How to Vote for the Nominees

It's that time of the year again. Electronic Arts (EA) have confirmed the Team of the Year promo is coming soon to the "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, the community gets to decide who deserves to be featured on the starting XI with their votes.

So, who are the nominees for this year? Where and how to vote? And how will the stats look like? Find out the answers below.

Where and How to Vote

To vote for "FIFA 21" Team of the Year, head over to EA Sport's official website here. The website will greet you with a football field, and you can easily drag the players' icons into it to vote. Once you're done, tick on the agreement and click submit.

Nominee List

If you are not sure who to vote for, here are the nominees.

Goalkeepers:

Alisson - Liverpool

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

Ederson - Manchester City

Lukáš Hrádecký - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Steve Mandanda - Olympique de Marseille

Keylor Navas - Paris Saint-Germain

Manuel Neuer - Bayern München

Defenders:

Francesco Acerbi - Lazio

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Jordan Amavi - Olympique de Marseille

Angeliño - RB Leipzig

Alphonso Davies - Bayern München

Stefan de Vrij - Inter

Matthias Ginter - Borussia M'gladbach

Theo Hernández - Milan

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Jesús Navas - Sevilla FC

Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona

Presnel Kimpembe - Paris Saint-Germain

Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Midfielders:

Houssem Aouar - Olympique Lyonnais

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Nabil Fekir - Real Betis Balompié

Alejandro Gómez - Atalanta

Robin Gosens - Atalanta

Raphaël Guerreiro - Borussia Dortmund

Jordan Henderson - Liverpool

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München

Mateo Kovačić - Chelsea

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Luis Alberto - Lazio

Merino - Real Sociedad

Parejo - Villarreal CF

Renato Sanches - LOSC Lille

Marcel Sabitzer - RB Leipzig

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Lars Stindl - Borussia M'gladbach

Thiago - Liverpool

Strikers:

André Silva - Eintracht Frankfurt

Ben Yedder - AS Monaco

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Francesco Caputo - Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Ángel Di María - Paris Saint-Germain

Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

Ciro Immobile - Lazio

Danny Ings - Southampton

Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli

João Félix - Atlético de Madrid

Joselu - Deportivo Alavés

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Andrej Kramarić - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München

Romelu Lukaku - Inter

Sadio Mané - Liverpool

Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona

Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Luis Suárez - Atlético de Madrid

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Mark your calendar because the voting will close on January 18. Featured players on the starting line-up will get the highest ratings on the game, and it will only be a matter of time until EA releases the new cards in FUT 21.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

