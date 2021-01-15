'FIFA 21' Team of the Year: How to Vote for the Nominees

It's that time of the year again. Electronic Arts (EA) have confirmed the Team of the Year promo is coming soon to the "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, the community gets to decide who deserves to be featured on the starting XI with their votes.
So, who are the nominees for this year? Where and how to vote? And how will the stats look like? Find out the answers below.
Read also: CD Projekt Red Explained What Went Wrong With 'Cyberpunk 2077' Release: We're Deeply Sorry.
Where and How to Vote
To vote for "FIFA 21" Team of the Year, head over to EA Sport's official website here. The website will greet you with a football field, and you can easily drag the players' icons into it to vote. Once you're done, tick on the agreement and click submit.
Nominee List
If you are not sure who to vote for, here are the nominees.
Goalkeepers:
- Alisson - Liverpool
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
- Ederson - Manchester City
- Lukáš Hrádecký - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Steve Mandanda - Olympique de Marseille
- Keylor Navas - Paris Saint-Germain
- Manuel Neuer - Bayern München
Defenders:
- Francesco Acerbi - Lazio
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Jordan Amavi - Olympique de Marseille
- Angeliño - RB Leipzig
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern München
- Stefan de Vrij - Inter
- Matthias Ginter - Borussia M'gladbach
- Theo Hernández - Milan
- Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund
- Jesús Navas - Sevilla FC
- Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona
- Presnel Kimpembe - Paris Saint-Germain
- Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City
- Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain
- Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
- Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
- Thiago Silva - Chelsea
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Midfielders:
- Houssem Aouar - Olympique Lyonnais
- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Nabil Fekir - Real Betis Balompié
- Alejandro Gómez - Atalanta
- Robin Gosens - Atalanta
- Raphaël Guerreiro - Borussia Dortmund
- Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
- Mateo Kovačić - Chelsea
- Toni Kroos - Real Madrid
- Luis Alberto - Lazio
- Merino - Real Sociedad
- Parejo - Villarreal CF
- Renato Sanches - LOSC Lille
- Marcel Sabitzer - RB Leipzig
- Heung-Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Lars Stindl - Borussia M'gladbach
- Thiago - Liverpool
Strikers:
- André Silva - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Ben Yedder - AS Monaco
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Francesco Caputo - Sassuolo
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
- Ángel Di María - Paris Saint-Germain
- Paulo Dybala - Piemonte Calcio
- Jack Grealish - Aston Villa
- Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
- Ciro Immobile - Lazio
- Danny Ings - Southampton
- Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli
- João Félix - Atlético de Madrid
- Joselu - Deportivo Alavés
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Andrej Kramarić - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern München
- Romelu Lukaku - Inter
- Sadio Mané - Liverpool
- Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain
- Lionel Messi - FC Barcelona
- Neymar Jr - Paris Saint-Germain
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
- Luis Suárez - Atlético de Madrid
- Jamie Vardy - Leicester City
Mark your calendar because the voting will close on January 18. Featured players on the starting line-up will get the highest ratings on the game, and it will only be a matter of time until EA releases the new cards in FUT 21.
"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Related post: 'Little Nightmares 2' Demo Now Out On PlayStation and Xbox Consoles, Here's How to Download It.