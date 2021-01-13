'Little Nightmares 2' Demo Now Out On PlayStation and Xbox Consoles, Here's How to Download It

After what felt like an eternity, Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios finally released a demo version for their adrenaline-pacing puzzle horror game "Little Nightmares 2" for PlayStation and Xbox systems.

As Destructoid first spotted, the "Little Nightmares 2" demo is now available through respective online stores for each platform. Although there are no official words from both developers yet, the demo quietly popped up on the Microsoft Store and Sony's PlayStation Store in several regions overnight. The demo version of the game is relatively small, coming in at approximately 1,8 GB on PS5.

However, if you're a PC gamer, it's worth noting that this is the same demo that saw a launching day on Steam last December 2020. It's also safe to expect a demo for Nintendo Switch consoles in the forthcoming dates.

Premise and Characters

"Little Nightmares 2" picks up what the previous game, 2017's "Little Nightmares," has left off.

"You were alone in the first game, you just had to take care of yourself, and that was really challenging. Now you've got two kids, so you'll have to take care of two kids," lead producer Lucas Roussel told Eurogamer.

Sometimes after Six leaves the Maw, the "last year's model" meets a young boy named Mono. The boy wears a brown paper bag as a mask, and together, the two must navigate and escape The Pale City in a dangerous odyssey to the Signal Tower.

"Play as Mono and begin your journey towards the Signal Tower by making your way through an eerie forest," the official post on Steam reads. "If you make it to the shack, you'll have a chance to free Six and work together to escape the Hunter."

As mentioned above, the demo version is already out for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers, while Nintendo players may have to wait for a little longer. The pre-purchase option is already live on Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

Supported Consoles and Release Date

"Little Nightmares 2" will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Android, and Microsoft Windows.

During the last Gamescom event in August 2020, the devs revealed the game's trailer and its release date: February 11, 2021, with next-gen versions coming sometime later. It was previously rumored to see a release in 2020, but given the current circumstance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a soft delay is understandable.

Just like its predecessor, while "Little Nightmares 2" will run entirely just fine on both current and next-gen consoles, users on PC may have to pay more attention to the game's minimum and recommended requirements.

It's suggested for PC's recommended experience to run an Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350 PC with 4 GB RAM and NVidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon HD 7870.

