'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' Expansion Pass Revealed: Features, Details, Release Date, and More!

"Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" has now revealed their Expansion Pass which players all around the world may purchase and use to have access on additional game contents that they may enjoy using while exploring and playing the Nintendo Switch classic.

Nintendo Enthusiast has reported that XSEED Games - the game creators and developers of the world-renowned agricultural simulation role-playing game or RPG, has announced the official reveal of their new Expansion Pass. Just like any other video games today, availing this kind of subscription for those may provide players who would purchase it additional in-game contents for different aspects, such as game cosmetics and outfits, events, and even bonus characters as well.

The Expansion Pass which could be purchased starting today will eventually be backed by up to five different waves of downloadable content or DLC. It is being set on the coming months of April, May, June, July, and August, wherein each wave will have different DLC and features from one another.

'Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town' Expansion Pass Waves - From March to August

The first wave which will be scheduled as the first release of the Expansion Pass game contents and will see arrival to the players and the game itself by March. There will be two new "Animal Attire Sets" for the protagonist, as well as ten new outfits for marriage candidates classified with the same attire set.

Additionally, the first wave of DLC to hit the players will bring another three sets of game outfits for the protagonist, namely the "Pete and Claire's Overalls" from "Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town," "Henry and Holly's Western Attire" from "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns," and "Henry and Holly's Western Style."

The April wave will introduce the marriage candidates expansion pack "Windswept Falls," which could add new places, residents, as well as two new marriage candidates which would be inspired from the other previous games in the "Story of Seasons" series and franchise. Gematsu also reports that four characters coming from another video game franchise in the form of "Harvest Moon 3D: A New Beginning" will be seen to "move to an airy lakeside."

For the upcoming month of May, the "School Uniforms Set" would be available as new outfits for the protagonists, and ten new outfits for the ten marriage candidates also being inclined with the mentioned attire set. Two cute school-style outfits will also be present in this release.

The June wave will be bringing the "Terracotta Oasis Oasis" which will be a new marriage candidates pack. It will then give new places to explore, residents, and another two marriage candidates based on some of the previous games of the series. It will also bring four characters from "Story of Seasons 2014" to "move to an exotic oasis."

The Yukata Set

The last two waves for the Expansion Pass will be bringing the Yukata Set in July, along with a sub-scenario called the "The Legendary Sprite Dance" which players may complete and gain additional rewards.

And finally, for August, the last wave of DLC from the pass will introduce the "Twilight Isle" consisting of new places, residents, two new marriage candidates, and four residents from "Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns" to "move to an island bathed in twilight."

The "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" Expansion Pass is priced at 19.99 USD. Another option for players and fans is the game and Expansion Pass set costed at 69.99 USD.

