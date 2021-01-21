'FIFA 21' Ultimate Team SBC: How to Obtain Layvin Kurzawa Player Moments SBC

EA Sports is back with another Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for the "FIFA 21" Ultimate Team. This time, it's Paris Saint Germain's explosive left-back Layvin Kurzawa who gets his "Moment" card.

For those who are wondering, Kurzawa scored an excellent and acrobatic goal against Toulouse back in the 2017/2018 Ligue 1 Season; hence EA Sports granted him a "Moments" card in "FIFA 21."

So, what are the requirements? How well does this card link? How much is its estimated cost? Until when is the SBC deadline? Is the card worth all the hassle? Keep reading to find all the answers!

SBC Requirements

To obtain your Layvin Kurzawa "Moments" card in "FIFA 21," there are two SBC elements that you have to finish. Before jumping into the challenges, we would like to remind you that this will run you a tiny bit on the expensive side. Here's a chance to back off if you don't have a lot of coins or many SBC fodders.

These are the two requirements, thanks to Dexerto.

Paris Saint Germain (Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack)

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

National Duty (Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack)

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Layvin Kurzawa "Moments" SBC started last Tuesday, January 19, and will expire on Monday, February 25. Price-wise, this card costs somewhat between 181,000 until 205,000 FUT Coins, making it an expensive choice if you're on a tight budget. Click on this link for its cheapest solution.

Layvin Kurzawa "Moment" Stats

Is Layvin Kurzawa's "Moment" card worth all the hassle? The answer depends on what kind of team you're running. Being a French left-back for one of the top leagues in the world gives this card so much flexibility to link.

Stats-wise, if you're looking for an all-rounder, pacey left-back who can shoot and dribble exceptionally well, Layvin Kurzawa is the man. His 94 stats on acceleration and 87 on sprint speed make him a fantastic choice to break out a defensive line, especially in the game where you rely so much on pace. It's a massive boost from his base gold card. If you can train him to be a left-winger, that should be an option too. Another point to highlight from his stats is his 97-rated volley, 91 on shot power, and 93 on jumping.

Unfortunately, despite the hefty price tag on this card, Kurzawa has the worst work rates, and it's a shame, given this could be a much more explosive card if it has better work rates.

"FIFA 21" is available on most major gaming platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

