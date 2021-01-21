Activision Blizzard Stock Reaches Highest Listing Recorded Since 1984 Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Activision Blizzard has announced that their current stock value is gone up for up to 95 USD per share, recording its highest mark since 1984, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Screenrant has reported that the game holding company in charge of "World of Warcraft," "StarCraft," and "Diablo" series of games creators Blizzard Entertainment has been driven to a much greater success in the video game industry with the effects of the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19.

The Pandemic Partaking in Activision Blizzard's Success

Since people on almost every part of the world were forced to stay at home due to the lockdown imposed by most countries everywhere especially in the early to mid-parts of the last year, one of the industries that has been hit hard (positively) was the video game industry. Sales of video games, as well as video game consoles, gadgets, and added equipment have erupted to an enormous and skyrocketing rise as the people have found entertainment and activities to do with the use and means of those mentioned.

The Wall Street Journal's Sarah E. Needleman, a known tech reporter has published the report about the historic rise and somehow achievement done by the gaming company. The stock of Activision Blizzard is now being dubbed at a rate of 95 USD per share. Her report was also posted on her official Twitter account, with a screenshot of the part of the article that states the current victory being obtained by the gaming company on the rise.

Needleman also added that MKM Partners research firm has then "increased its value and EPS forecast" just recently for the game creators as they have relied on their prediction that the value of the company's stocks will continue to rise throughout the span of the whole 2020 as the pandemic is still just around the corner. They also made the move to further raise their price target intended for Activision Blizzard, making it 105 USD instead of 5 USD. The post also mentioned that more details will soon arrive as the earnings of the company during the fourth quarter of 2020 will soon be available for the public's knowledge next month.

'Call of Duty: Warzone's' Popularity

Also, as being pointed out by GameSpot, one of the major factors that made their current achievement possible would be the release and success of the free-to-play battle royale game "Call of Duty: Warzone" that was also released by Activision Blizzard just this March 2020. It made at around 1.2 billion USD for only three months just from the in-game microtransactions that was capitalized by the game developers, in which players all around the world has purchased game skins, cosmetics, and items for them to use and enjoy while playing the game.

It listed a significant and major rise of up to 69 percent for the same period way back in November 2019 where the company has generated at around 709 million USD from those im-game aspects of gaining revenue.

