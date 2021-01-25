'Ninja Gaiden's' Ryu Hayabusa Teased as an Upcoming DLC for 'Super Smash Bros Ultimate'

"Ninja Gaiden" has been known all throughout the world as one of the most established video game franchises developed by Tecmo, which has cemented its main protagonist - the dragon and human hybrid ninja assassin by the name of Ryu Hayabusa. It has been rumored that the already long-time game lead would be available as a DLC, or a downloadable content for the "Super Smash Bros Ultimate," which was teased by the game's director himself.

Itagaki's Hint About Ryu

Comic Book has mentioned that the idea of making Ryu as a DLC for the Nintendo title originally released in 2018 came from Tomonobu Itagaki - the video game's director and producer. Being one of the gaming company's character creators and visual artists through its long run and years, he was also known to be one of the lead developers of the "Ninja Gaiden" game reboot in 2004, as well as the "Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword" in 2008 for the Nintendo DS console.

Yet even Itagaki has not been connected with Tecmo for more than a decade now, he still has been inclined with some of the game studio's title releases in years. And with his interview with Dexerto, he has brought up the idea that the "Ninja Gaiden" star in the form of Ryu could be one great addition to the long line of fighters that could appear in the latest "Super Smash" addition, where he mentioned that the game itself somehow offered a "fitting place" for the character to become a part of it.

'Ninja Gaiden's' Director In Favor of Ryu's Further Game Appearances

Another major implication that has been provided for the future game title would come from the current director of "Ninja Gaiden" himself Fumiko Yasuda. With an interview with The Gamer (as presented by Event Hubs), the director was asked if people could expect that Ryu might appear and be available in a new game anytime soon. He then responded with a yes, saying that it could signify that the character would be the "most important character" from all of their game franchises released through the years.

He also added that with their regard to Ryu as their company's main ace and flagship character, he would love the idea that the "Ninja Gaiden" protagonist could have an appearance again in a game anytime soon. He caps off his answer by stating that he would like to unveil and announce the details inclined with this matter in the future "as soon as possible.

With "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" being one of the most celebrated and decorated games of today, several characters from other video game and media franchises have appeared in the actual game as part of their collaborations with their respective creators and developers as well. Yet the game is not stopping on adding further characters for the continuity of the game.

It includes the confirmation that another DLC would be available upon the release of the video game itself, namely Sephiroth from another classic and legendary video game franchise and series "Final Fantasy" which was first revealed in the recent The Game Awards just last December of 2020.

