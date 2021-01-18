'Dead or Alive' and 'Ninja Gaiden' Creator Tomonobu Itagaki Establishes Self-Named Company

During a casual interview, Tomonobu Itagaki unveiled that he already established his own self-named company and game developer studio. The creator of the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series of games announced this on his Facebook account.

Video game news and updates website Siliconera reported that the world-renowned video game genius will now focus on his new and self-owned and managed company. He has also named it on to himself, and will be called the Itagaki Games. He made it clear that it is not what the rumors have been telling - speculating that it is either another Japanese video game company Koei Tecmo (or Tecmo back then), or 2015 breakthrough hit "Devil's Third" creator Valhalla Game Studios.

Tomonobu Itagaki's 'Casual' Revelation

The interview of him, which was done by the news outlet and website Bloomberg was posted in social media site Facebook. It also showed that he has worked with multi tech giant Microsoft for their 2002 debut release of the Xbox console. It was the main focus of the interview as it was done in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Yet a portion in which he casually mentioned that he has created and established his very won game studio and company was also injected. Although that part was initially been removed by the news outlet and site, but Itagaki himself was given permission by them to post it on his personal social media account on Facebook.

Also Read: 'Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game': Knives Chau Unlocking Guide

Gaming website Gematsu has reported that Itagaki told Bloomberg that he has been teaching and fostering students, or who he calls as 'juniors,' for the past four years already and counting. Although now he also thought of creating and developing video games from scratch once again, which then resulted on to establishing his very own self-named company and game studio.

Brief History of Itagaki's Game Creator and Developer Career

Itagaki was one of the founding members of the Valhalla Game Studios in 2010 after his departure from Koei Tecmo in 2008. His stint in the latter gave him the chance to be one of the creators and developers of the renowned "Devil's Third" game which was a third-person action hit in 2015, yet it was originally announced for the PlayStation 3 (PS3) and Xbox 360 consoles under the supervision of THQ publishing. Yet it became an exclusive game for the then Nintendo Wii U console. Even though it has hit the shelves of the game fans and enthusiasts during that time, it received mostly negative reviews from critics.

In 2017, a PC version for the game became available in 2016, called the "Devil's Third Online", but was discontinued and lost support in March 2017 due to unknown reasons. Since then, it saw the resignation of Itagaki from the game studio which he was a founder and helped develop to create the mentioned game title.

Related Article: 'New Pokemon Snap': Gameplay, Release Date, and Other Details Revealed in Debut Trailer