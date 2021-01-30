'Fortnite' Flight Recorder: Where and How to Get It

Epic Games have previously rolled out several brand-new Epic Quests for "Fortnite" Season 5 Week 9, GamesRadar reported. One of them is finding the Black Box at a ghosted plane crash site, and, let's be real, not everyone is familiar with crash sites.

Fun fact, the black box itself is orange and not even black to make it more visible and visually conspicuous in the debris. If you're wondering where this black box is located on the map and how to get it, look no further. This is the guide that you're looking for.

Where Is It Located?

Let's keep it simple. The black box is located on the southeast corner of Coral Castle. The Coral Castle itself is on your northwest from the zero point of the map.

You will find a raised island next to several palm trees. From there, roam around the island, and you'll find various sections of a destroyed aircraft among the trees. The tape machinery can be located next to the central fuselage section with an attached wing. Interact with the object, and you're good to go!

More Challenges?

Besides, this is not the only Epic Quest to play this season.

Once you've done the quest, you can find IO Guards and shake them down. They're scattered around the islands, from Coral Castle to Misty Meadows.

After that, there is a hidden bunker to discover in three separate locations, as PC Gamer notes. One is located on the west side of Craggy Cliffs beneath a beach house with a secret bunker. After destroying its wooden sections, you will be able to interact with the item. The second one is located at a small campsite on the east side of Retail Row. You will encounter two tall trees with a bush between them, and you'll find a bunker within. The last one is on the south of Holly Hedges, flanked by the Rainbow Rentals and Shawty Town landmarks. However, it sits right on the sea bed, and you'll have to dive underwater to find it.

Several stone statues are also waiting for you to be grabbed. After picking up the black box, don't go anywhere from the Coral Castle. Instead, get inside the castle and find six statutes linking up a path to a larger building where you can dance next.

Still from the Coral Castle, head over to the seaside and unload your weapons to find sharks spawning nearby. Once they're discovered, launch an attack to loot them, but also keep in mind to stay alert as they can throw out of the water and attack you.

"Fortnite" is a free-to-play battle royale game, available on most major gaming platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Android and iOS mobile devices.

