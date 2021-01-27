'Biomutant' Secures Official Release Date: Different Editions, Including Price, How to Pre-Order, and More!

"Biomutant" - the open world role-playing game (RPG) which has been long awaited by fans way back 2015 would now have its official release date of May 25 this year. And just like some of the video game releases that was established for years, the arrival of the RPG would also be available through three different editions now availabel for pre-order.

IGN has listed that the debut game by Swedish game developers Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic was announced for long ago - even when the recently released game consoles PlayStation 5 or the PS5, and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were still out of the talks especially in the video gaming community.

'Biomutant's' Official Release

It was originally announced that the game itself would be available for much older versions of the game consoles, such as for the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the Windows for PC gaming. Yet with the emergence of the newer and much updated version of the consoles mentioned, there is still no news whether "Biomutant" could potentially be released for those next generation console versions.

With the release date now being official, three different versions of the "Biomutant" editions would be available for the players all over the world. It is being listed as the Atomic edition, the Collector's edition, and the Standard edition. All of those are priced at different ranges, with much added inclusions and freebies on to those which are more expensive.

'Biomutant' Limited-Editions

The Atomic edition would be the mist expensive one, yet it has the most offerings and bonus freebies included. It would come with the physical copy of the game for all the consoles, a high-details and state-of -the-art diorama figurines, an A1 artwork set on fabric, one oversized "Biomutant" designed mousepad, the official game t-shirt sized at either Large (L) or Extra Large (XL), and the official soundtrack of the game. All of those could be grabbed by the fans and players at around 400 USD.

The Collector's edition on the other hand is priced at a much lower cost compared to the Atomic one, where it will be presented with a 120 USD price tag. Yet it still has some bonus freebies for players and fans up for grabs. It includes a physical copy available for all the consoles where the game would be available, a figurine, an A1 artwork on fabric, and the game's official soundtrack.

The standard edition, of course, would just be the physical copy of the game itself, priced at 60 USD. Yet it will be the most important component of all, as it would be the key for players to play and explore the game of "Biomutant."

Polygon has added that the game could be described as an "open-world, post-apocalyptic kung fu fable," where players would assume the role of a warrior creature that is prepared in all aspects of fighting and combat. Its powers through mutations could also be utilized by the players, such as levitation and telekinesis.

Pre-order the 'Biomutant' game and/or its different editions here:

