Best Valentine Gifts for Her 2021: Five Recommended Products for Techie Girls

It's that time of the year again. As Valentine's Day is approaching soon enough on Feb. 14, many people start their lookout for the best present for their loved ones. As technology gets more advanced each year, devices are shrinking and becoming more and more useful.

Whether your lady is a sporty type or one who likes to capture the moment instantly, we've got you covered. Here are our top five recommended products for tech girls that should be on your radar.

Read also: Apple iPads and Macs 2021 Quarter Sales Report: Demand Rise Early in 2021.

Polaroid Original i-Type

For those who love to capture the moment instantly, as in the good old days, Polaroid Original i-Type is the best go-to product. Several available variants on the market range from 'Polaroid Now' to the world's first instant SLR camera, SX-70.

However, our pick goes to Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera for its simplicity and user-friendly design. It costs roughly $99,99 on Amazon, minus the films.

Fujifilm Instax Neo 90

Or, if you're on a budget, Fujifilm Instax Neo 90 is a fantastic cheaper alternative. Although it's an Instax camera rather than an original Polaroid, Neo 90 is the right choice for those who crave the old-fashioned design without compromising too much of its features.

Fujifilm Instax Neo 90 costs $165 on Amazon, coming with three packs of films, protective straps, and a case.

Nintendo Switch Lite

If she's a gaming type, then the best bet is to give the best console that the gaming industry could offer now. While we wouldn't recommend the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S due to its shortage, Nintendo Switch Lite is the right choice. Unlike the aforementioned consoles, Nintendo Switch Lite is a hand-held device, making it a perfect choice to bring during, let's say, a gateway Valentine's trip. It costs $198 on Amazon.

QuadLock Bike Kit Mount

For sporty type, a sturdy, reliable smartphone mount for bikes is also an excellent option. Check out this $55-priced bike kit by QuadLock, a perfect companion for any cyclists who loves to tag along with their smartphones along the ride.

If you ever get lost, this mount helps you check on apps like Google Maps without taking your phones out every now and then. Besides, who doesn't love to hear their favorite music or podcast while on their way to the city's favorite spot or the mountain?

Touchscreen Gloves

In several parts of the world, winter is the weather where it's impossible for you to go out without feeling that you're losing your hands if you don't wear gloves. It gets really annoying whenever an important message or call pops up, but we can't even respond to them thanks to these gloves.

However, there's a pair of warm gloves from UGG that actually does respond to a touchscreen. It costs $165, and it comes in several unique colors.

Related post: Top 5 Best Family-Friendly VR Games to Play With Your Loved Ones.