'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' Details: Remastered Game Edition, Includes Missing DLCs Revealed

"Mass Effect Legendary Edition" would be released as a remastered one and is scheduled to take place in May 14. Although as early as now, fans already noticed that there is a missing DLC or downloadable content according to the trailer that was posted last week.

Rock Paper Shotgun has reported that was noticed on the trailer that was posted on the official YouTube channel of Mass Effect. The legendary edition comprised of all the games in the "Mass Effect" franchise, including the DLCs that were released before. But the fans themselves have noticed that there were two DLCs that did not appear in the trailer, namely the Pinnacle Station DLC for "Mass Effect", and the multiplayer DLC for "Mass Effect 3."



The Missing 'Mass Effect' DLCs

The Pinnacle Station DLC became prominent when it was released for the first "Mass Effect" video game way back in 2007. It allows the game's main protagonist, Commander Shepard, to be sent to a certain space base wherein he would undergo such missions for his virtual combat training. Players did not see it as something that could be an exciting one, as well as it was not connected to the main story line of the game.

But it would then reward players a bungalow retirement place set in a distant planet - which is not that big though, but it has its perks. It lets players to buy and grab various powerful gear during the early parts of the game in an easy manner. And this feature may just not see appearance in the upcoming "Legendary Edition."

The multiplayer DLC on the other hand, was first introduced in "Mass Effect 3" when it became available for players all throughout the world in 2012. It gave access to players to interact with their fellow players and friends while playing and exploring the different adventures in the game. Yet this would also not be available in the "Legendary Edition" for some reason, and players may not enjoy the perks it can provide.

Other Details About the 'Legendaey Edition', Including Release Date

Although all of these are being absorbed by fans, it must also be noted that the "Legendary Edition" would not be a total remake of the game trilogy itself. As mentioned by Extreme Tech, it does not contain any new or additional game content compared to the already released ones. It will just be a much-improved version of the past three games of the original "Mass Effect: trilogy, wherein the visuals and graphics are greatly enhanced that could go on as a brand-new game quality.

The upcoming "Legendary Edition" would be available for the original consoles where all the games were released, namely for the PlayStation 4 or PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Running those for the much-advanced PS5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is possible, but only through a backward manner. Although the loading times on those newer version of the consoles could be faster than the older ones, of course. It will available starting May 14.

