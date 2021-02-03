'Genshin Impact' Developers miHoYo Gives PS5, Switch, and Other Items to Empolyees in Company Raffle

"Genshin Impact" has been one of the most successful games to be released in 2020. Its popularity grew a massive following ever since September, and now game developers miHoYo are giving back to their employees by holding a grand giveaway, with prizes such as PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Siliconera has reported the news about the grand giveaway by the game developers as a way of sharing the game's unwavering success throughout its duration since it was released. It took place during the company's annual employee meeting, and everyone almost got a prize upon going home from their event.

The Handful of Giveaways by miHoYo

Daniel Ahmad, analyst at miHoYo said that a gacha system was used to determine who would win the prizes. Although almost everyone got a piece of it, it would still vary on what would they get of course. Aside from the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles being the most coveted prizes in the raffle, there are also a handful of iPhones, and the RTX GPUs which are also high-end and popular hardware tech nowadays.

Ahmad also clarified that the giveaway raffle could be considered as those "one-off gifts" wherein it would not be counted as a part of their financial bonuses and compensation as well. It was a way of thanking their beloved employees who continuously work for the company, especially in further developing and enhancing the game of "Genshin Impact" by sustaining it through various game updates in an almost regular manner.

As reported by Express.co.uk, the "Genshin Impact" update version 1.3 has now been released for players all around the world to try on and explore. It would offer various new in-game content, including limited-time events, items, weapons, and of course, new playable characters.

'Genshin Impact' Update Version 1.3 Released

One of the most awaited characters by the fans would be the five-star character Xiao, which is highly anticipated due to his powerful attacks, as well as his amazing artwork and design. It is expected that players who are waiting for the arrival of the character would do everything just to secure Xiao on their roster. Him being a five-star one could be somehow difficult to obtain, and there is only a low to mid chance rate that he could be obtained.

Another major highlight from the open-world game's latest update would be for another character who was released last December namely Zhongli. The other five-star character seemed to be a bit weaker for some with him being a high-rated one and a banner star from the update version 1.2. Yet it was confirmed also by miHoYo themselves that the update version 1.3 would see a major boost and buff for Zhongli especially with its stats and attacks.

The development team took into consideration the sentiments of the fans regarding Zhongli's performance in fights when they got a hand of using him. Now, it is being expected that he could be used more in fights as his abilities would receive such power-up.

