Activision Blizzard Talks About Free-to-Play 'Warcraft' Mobile Games 'in Development'

Activision Blizzard has revealed that they are now currently developing some free-to-play mobile games to be set in their own created "Warcraft" universe.

NME has reported the news about the company's revelation regarding their plans for the future of their already established and renowned video games, as well as their upcoming titles now confirmed to also cross platforms. They are now already making games for the mobile platform and devices.

Future 'Warcraft' Mobile Games

The company's own chief executive officer or CEO Bobby Kotick has mentioned in an interview about their ongoing and upcoming plans especially for their prized "Warcraft" franchise and series of games. Being considered as their most primed video game franchise to date, Kotick told sources that their new and forthcoming games might establish a much fresher and newer experience for players and fans all around the world for the "Warcraft" universe "in entirely new ways."

He also added that for this to happen, they decided to put on much newer and premium content to be release in a more frequent manner to be able to "sustain and expand" the already established and known "World of Warcraft" video gaming community in a worldwide scale. And it would eventually include their incorporation of the free-to-play "Warcraft" mobile video games which he intended that would not just be a single video game but might as well could see some multiple titles set within it.

Also Read: Activision Blizzard Stock Reaches Highest Listing Recorded Since 1984 Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Originally released way back in 2004. The "World of Warcraft" series and franchise of video games has seen a roller coaster of things especially with their success in terms of sales and popularity to the public. Yet their stint last year has gave them a significant boost due to some certain factors, including the fact that people were forced to stay at home due to the lockdown implemented by almost all countries in the world because of the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19 virus. And it has made not just Activision Blizzard but almost all other video game developers and publishers to seek the opportunity and increase their engagement to the public especially to the players and gamers in a full-blown global scale.

Continuous Rise of Activision Blizzard

Bloomberg has listed that the company itself made a staggering amount of up to 1.75 billion USD excluding some other items during this first quarter of 2021. This has yet to grow since it is just February of this year, and it is being expected that it may still some improvements over the course of their run as video game creators and publishers.

It also outlasted the prediction that was mentioned by analysts, wherein an amount of 1.68 billion USD was predicted for the company to gain which was eventually exceeded by the performance of Activision Blizzard. Yet with their currently in development plans and upcoming game releases with the future mobile video game titles for "Warcraft" now on the table, their overall performance may just soar in the coming months or years.

Related Article: New 'World of Warcraft' Cinematic Trailer Leaked Draws Fans to Specualte Sylvanas' Future; Scenes, Details and More!