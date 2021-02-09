Nissan Titan: Pick-Up Truck 2021 Version Goes Head-toHead With 2019 Counterpart in Crash Score Tests

Nissan Titan has been one of the most established series of full-size pick-up trucks originally manufactured in the US by car developers Nissan. Yet this year's version of the renowned pick-up truck listed a low rating in terms of its crash score.

Carbuzz has listed the news that the 2021 Nissan Titan produced much lower crash scores as being compared to the 2019 Nissan Titan pick-up truck. The scoring was facilitated by the US' Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or the IIHS. They stated that the performance that was given by the much older version of the Nissan Titan seemed to be more of a better rating compared to its latest one.

2019 vs 2021 Nissan Titans

As the company itself made some adjustments and changes for the 2021 version of the Nissan Titan, it must then show some exemplary improvements throughout the course of its development. The year of 2020 was the further development stage for the 2021 Nissan Titan. It includes the addition of the front frame structure that was seen as one of the major highlights for the newer Nissan Titan.

It also received further improvements and enhancements in terms of the safety aspect. The 2021 Nissan Titan has now some sort of knee airbag being placed under the passenger side of the front end of the pick-up truck itself. With all of these being put into place, it must be inclined at some point that the 2021 Nissan Titan must be safer compared to the 2019 version. Yet the rate-giving body seemed to place its favor on the older one.

Also Read: Ferrari SF90 Stradale Dubbed as World's Fastest Production Straight-Line Car?

In the test that was done for both the cars, the 2021 Nissan Titan was put into test against a Crew Cab version for the 2019 Nissan Titan. There was a total of six tests that served as the standard for most cars, especially for pick-up trucks available all around the world. The 2021 version only scored a rating of Acceptable for its passenger-side overlap test. The reason being for this to happen is because of the excessive intrusion that was very obvious between the car's frontal interior and the actual position of the passenger on the other side.

2021 Nissan Titan's Redemption

The 2019 Nissan Titan has achieved a Good rating for all those six tests that was conducted. It includes the grade for both car's headlights, by which it scored a Marginal rating compared to the newer Titan's Poor rating being noted. Yet one aspect that was deeply appreciated for the 2021 version is for its crash avoidance characteristic.

Driving.Ca has mentioned about the score of the 2021 Nissan Titan, where it grabbed a Good rating for the stated category. One factor which can be the reason for this rating is the crash prevention part that was equipped with the newer one's overall system. It performed well by dodging possible car crashes set at around 19 kilometers per hour as well as another 40 kilometers per hour listing.

Related Article: Volvo Cars Set Best Second Half Performance from 2020 Sales