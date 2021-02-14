Huawei Mate X2 Rumors Suggests Company Drops Samsung and Favors Chinese Company BOE for Display

Tech enthusiasts are reportedly getting closer and closer to the official launch of the upcoming Huawei Mate X2. The said device is actually scheduled to launch this coming February 22. This means that more leaks and rumors could come to light over the course of the week regarding new information about Huawei's upcoming new foldable phone.

Huawei Mate X2 release date

According to an article by PocketNow, Huawei will reportedly soon unveil its brand new foldable phone. The said Huawei Mate X2 is expected to arrive with what's seen as a new foldable design that would resemble the one that previously rolled out with the known Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The phone is expected to launch on February 22, 2021.

It was stated that the original Mate X actually came with another exterior folding design as well as a foldable display panel that was manufactured by the Chinese company known as BOE. However, the ongoing change in design as well as a few rumors have suggested that Huawei would actually also go to Samsung Display in order to get the brand new foldable displays for the company's upcoming Huawei Mate X2 model.

Huawei Mate X2 leak

Unfortunately for Samsung, it was noted that Huawei has actually decided to go yet again with the BOE foldable displays. According to a certain report both Samsung and Huawei previously had an agreement when it came to foldable display panels that were reportedly going to be used in the brand new Huawei Mate X2. Towards the end, the agreement reportedly did not come through due to the US Commerce Department's very own trade sanctions as well as the other obstacles between both Huawei and its own suppliers.

The report, however, still claims that the said deal could have actually been approved by the United States some time in October, but Huawei still decided not to push through with it. The popular Chinese tech giant might have opted to play it safe in order to avoid any future problems by picking the BOE foldable panels once again.

Huawei Mate X2 price

The upcoming Huawei Mate X2 is now expected to arrive along with a new Kirin 9000 chipset. Other Huawei Mate X2 specs include a quad cam setup equipped with a 50MP primary camera which will reportedly be backed up with 16MP, 12MP, and also an 8MP sensor. Other information regarding the upcoming phone is that it is believed to be using a 4,400 mAh battery which should reportedly be enough to support 66W fast charging. An article by TechRadar suggests that the phone could cost as much as $2,750.

According to an article by SlashGear, although the Huawei Mate X2 release date is just closely around the corner, ideally, there would be a lot of rumors and leaks revolving around the upcoming phone. However, Huawei has actually managed to remain quite secretive regarding its upcoming foldable phone and has not revealed too much details out in the open.

