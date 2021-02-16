2022 Hyundai Kona Redesign: First Look at the Electric SUV—Specs, Release Date, and MORE!

Hyundai is stepping up against the major leagues as it debuts both an electric SUV and a sport, gas-powered version of a redesigned 2022 Kona that would soon debut in the country. The 2022 Hyundai Kona redesign would be one of the world's dual releases that both appeal to the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

The popular South Korean technology and car manufacturer, Hyundai, is taking the compact SUV Kona to a whole new level with its 2022 redesign for the surprisingly-good performer on the US market. While the 2022 Hyundai Kona has focused more on the redesign and cosmetics of the vehicle, it still promises a great drive for two engine choices.

The Hyundai Kona is the compact SUV that was originally debuted by the South Korean company last 2017, joining its other releases featuring the Tucson and Santa Fe variants which focused on family rides.

Read Also: Voro Motors Wolf King: Electric Stand-up Scooter Features 0-50 MPH in 4.8s, 62-mi of Range, and MORE!

2022 Hyundai Kona Redesign

The Hyundai Kona somehow differs from the Tucson and Santa Fe for its smaller built, essentially making it a compact SUV or crossover for the company. Kona's sales soar in the United States which is not expected by the company. Fast forward to almost four years since its original debut, the 2022 Hyundai Kona is back, but this time brings two engine choices for soon-to-be owners.

According to Hyundai's press release, there are various significant enhancements for the 2022 Hyundai Kona, and those are mainly focused on safety and convenience features which are taken from comments of previous owners. Hyundai said that these changes were made to maintain its position as one of the top SUVs in the market.

Both 2022 Hyundai Kona releases would be available later this year, particularly during the Spring season.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV

The latest addition to Hyundai's lineup is the 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric SUV, which is the company's first sports utility vehicle that would feature a fully-electric drivetrain from the company. The front grille of the Hyundai Kona resembles the Tesla Model X which almost does not have any air openings, as electric cars do not need it as much as ICEs.

The new powertrain of the Kona would feature a "permanent-magnet synchronous" electric motor with 150 kW or 201 horsepowers that would be getting energy from its 64kWh lithium-ion (Li-On) battery. The range of the 2022 Hyundai Kona electric SUV approximates 132 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) for city driving and 258-miles of range.

Its charger can fully charge the batteries in nine hours and 15 minutes.

2022 Hyundai Kona 'N' Line Sport Trim

On the other hand, the 2022 Hyundai Kona would debut both a Turbo and "N" Line Sport Trim for the gas-powered vehicle of the SUV. Choices include either a 2.0L4-cylinder Atkinson Engine with 132lb. ft. of torque and a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission for the regular line; or a 1.6L 4-cylinder direct-injected, and turbocharged engine that outputs 195hp for the N Line Sport Trim.

The N Line would also feature the seven-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission for a better and enhanced acceleration. The N Line brings the entire kit to the table, as interior logos, gear shifter, seats, pedals, and stitching would bring a sporty look to the vehicle.

Related Article: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and EV: Specs, Price, Release Date, and MORE-Comes with Super Cruise!