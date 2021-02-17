'The Last of Us'-Based PS5's First Look! Moss-Covered Brick Plates and Other Design Changes

A "The Last of Us"-based PS5 was created by fans! This new version of the console looks so cool that you'll think it is a book from the all-time favorite "Jungle Book."

The photo of the new custom version of PS5 was posted by Reddit user Noctography. It currently has 954 upvotes and 34 comments. Some users were amazed by the innovation while others are making some jokes.

"Damn this shit is awesome," said Reddit user Mario_Viana.

"This looks so cool! I would love to have one to have it on display! Great job," commented MANUdaGoat.

On the other hand, some said that the design could make the PlayStation 5 overheat since it has a thick outer coating. Another user said that he was confused and thought that the picture shows the book "The Last of Us."

Although fans are divided, "The Last of US"-based PS5 is another cool idea to level up your favorite console.

The new "The Last of US"-based PS5's design

According to GameRant's latest report, the new custom PS5 was designed by Retro Licker. The company's new custom PS5 replicates the post-apocalyptic look of Naughty Dog's action-adventure series smoothly and perfectly. It decorated that console's plates to match the popular role-playing gamer's ambiance.

The designer was able to construct the moss-covered brick plates of the popular PlayStation 5. Retro Licker was also able to make the design look weather, which adds to its realistic look. One side of the custom PS5 has the game's title etched into it. On the other hand, the other plate has the Fireflies' symbol, making for a pretty recognizable pairing for fans of the game.

Retro Licker also redesigned PS5's middle part and also etched the game's title, giving the console a more wood-like appearance. As of the moment, it is considered one of the most impressive designs for the popular PS5 console.

Is 'The Last of Us' still popular?

"The Last of Us" had a big year during 2020. It became even more popular after the game's developer finally released the most-awaited sequel seven years after the original version was released. However, players' and analysts' opinions are divided which of the game has the best storyline. On the other hand, "The Last of US 2" also saw huge success, selling millions of copies around the globe, as well as earning major rewards.

