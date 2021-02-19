Shelby Cobra Super Snake Auction: Price, Availability, and Specs—V-8 Engine with Paxton Superchargers!

One of Caroll Shelby's vehicles is up for grabs on an auction, and it is the notorious Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake, which holds one of the fastest speeds in a roadster and one of the highest price tags. This Shelby Cobra features a classic look of the popular late 60s roadster that has no tops and only a glass that separates one from the road.

The early proponents of the modern-classic roadster would be the Shelby Cobra, and it takes on the British-American design for its body, which is fitted with the V-8 engine that gives it all it needs. However, Shelby's personal Cobra 427 Super Snake is fitted with other components that effectively make it one of the fastest and rarest cars of today.

The only Shelby that sells now is its collaboration with Ford Motors Company, particularly the Shelby Mustang lineup that was designed and curated by one of the most brilliant minds in the automotive industry. Most of the car's components are original, as built by Caroll Shelby in the late 1960s, which makes its price a whole lot higher in the auction.

Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake: Auction Price, Availability

According to Driving Canada, the car was originally bought before this sale at $5.1 million, several years ago, but is now back in the auction boards and charts for another sale of the vehicle. The car is in its pristine and almost brand new condition, along with its identity as the last 427 Super Snakes of its kind, hence the price.

Only two 427 Super Snakes were made by Caroll Shelby, with the chassis serial number CSX 3015 and CSX 3033 which originally belonged to Bill Cosby. The latter 3033 vehicles were driven off a cliff and killed its driver, meaning that the 3015 is the last model of its kind.

The Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake would be up for auction via Barrett-Jackson's Car Auctions, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Moreover, the vehicle is supposed to be available for sale and bidding in March, and is available for everyone who can afford the vehicle.

Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake: Specs and Features

According to Barrett-Jackson's website, the color of the exterior is dark blue and its interior is lined with black leather, featuring a classic V-8 Engine with eight cylinders. The engine size is at 427 Cubic Inches (hence the name), which was paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission.

The auction website reports that the V-8 engine, body panels, exhaust system, rear end, and brake calipers are original and period correct to the vehicle. Its restoration process was called "renew" as most of its components are still the original additions and adhere to the correct time, era, and other indicators.

