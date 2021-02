'Pokemon GO' Kanto Tour: How to Catch all 151 Pokemon in the Event's Task & Challenge!

One of "Pokemon GO's" largest events of the year has come, and it is a throwback and homage to the original Generation I Pokemon with the Kanto Tour that brings back all 151 creatures up for grabs. The Generation I Pokemon are also one of the game and manga series' most iconic creatures that most Pokefans have cherished and loved through the years.

'Pokemon GO' Kanto Tour

According to Pokemon GO Live's Blog, users would need to select either the Pokemon Red or Pokemon Green passes when purchasing the Kanto Tour ticket on the game's shop. Upon the activation, people would begin the event which would last until Sunday, Feb. 22.

Read Also: Pokemon GO's Temporary Bonuses will Stay Due to COVID-19

'Pokemon GO' Kanto Tour Challenge: How to Catch-All Pokemon

According to Comicbook.com, each Pokemon would have individual habitat hours on special locations, while some would be exclusive to different versions of the Kanto Tour ticket.

#1 Bulbasaur - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#2 Ivysaur - Evolve Process

#3 Venusaur - Evolve Process (Special Frenzy Plant moveset)

#4 Charmander - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#5 Charmeleon - Evolve Starter

#6 Charizard - Evolve Starter (Special Blast Burn moveset)

#7 Squirtle - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#8 Wartortle - Evolve Starter

#9 Blastoise - Evolve Process (Special Hydro Cannon moveset)

#10 Caterpie - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#11 Metapod - Evolve Process

#12 Butterfree - Evolve Process

#13 Weedle - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#14 Kakuna - Evolve Process

#15 Beedrill - Evolve Process

#16 Pidgey - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#17 Pidgeotto - Evolve Process

#18 Pidgeot - Evolve Process

#19 Rattata - Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#20 Raticate - Evolve Process

#21 Spearow: Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#22 Fearow: Evolve Process

#23 Ekans: Incense for Red Version Kanto Tour Ticket

#24 Arbok: Evolve Process

#25 Pikachu: Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#26 Raichu: Evolve Process

#27 Sandshrew: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#28 Sandslash: Evolve Process

#29 Nidoran (F): Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#30 Nidorina: Evolve Process

#31 Nidoqueen: Evolve Process

#32 Nidoran (M): Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#33 Nidorino: Evolve Process

#34 Nidoking: Evolve Process

#35 Clefairy: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#36 Clefable: Evolve Process

#37 Vulpix: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#38 Ninetales: Evolve Process

#39 Jigglypuff: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#40 Wigglytuff: Evolve Process

#41 Zubat: Pallet Town Habitat Hours 9 AM to 10 AM; 2 PM to 3 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#42 Golbat: Evolve Process

#43 Oddish: Incense Red Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#44 Gloom: Evolve Process

#45 Vileplume: Evolve Process

#46 Paras: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#47 Parasect: Evolve Process

#48 Venonat: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#49 Venomoth: Evolve Process

#50 Diglett: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#51 Dugtrio: Evolve Process

#52 Meowth: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#53 Persian: Evolve Process

#54 Psyduck: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#55 Golduck: Evolve Process

#56 Mankey: Incense Red Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#57 Primeape: Evolve Process

#58 Growlithe: Incense Red Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#59 Arcanine: Evolve Process

#60 Poliwag: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#61 Poliwhirl: Evolve Process

#62 Poliwrath: Evolve Process

#63 Abra: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#64 Kadabra: Evolve Process

#65 Alakazam: Evolve Process

#66 Machop: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#67 Machoke: Evolve Process

#68 Machamp: Evolve Process

#69 Bellsprout: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#70 Weepinbell: Evolve Process

#71 Victreebel: Evolve Process

#72 Tentacool: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#73 Tentacruel: Evolve Process

#74 Geodude: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#75 Graveler: Evolve Process

#76 Golem: Evolve Process

#77 Ponyta: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#78 Rapidash: Evolve Process

#79 Slowpoke: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#80 Slowbro: Evolve Process

#81 Magnemite: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#82 Magneton: Evolve Process

#83 Farfetch'd: 3 Star Raids

#84 Doduo: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#85 Dodrio: Evolve Process

#86 Seel: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#87 Dewgong: Evolve Process

#88 Grimer: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#89 Muk: Evolve Process

#90 Shellder: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#91 Cloyster: Evolve Process

#92 Gastly: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#93 Haunter: Evolve Process

#94 Gengar: Evolve Process

#95 Onix: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#96 Drowzee: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#97 Hypno: Evolve Process

#98 Krabby: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#99 Kingler: Evolve Process

#100 Voltorb: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#101 Electrode: Evolve Process

#102 Exeggcute: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#103 Exeggutor: Evolve Process

#104 Cubone: Special Research

#105 Marowak: Evolve Process

#106 Hitmonlee: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#107 Hitmonchan: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#108 Lickitung: Wild Event

#109 Koffing: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#110 Weezing: Evolve Process

#111 Rhyhorn: Pewter City Habitat Hours 10 AM to 11 AM; 3 PM to 4 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#112 Rhydon: Evolve Process

#113 Chansey: Wild Event

#114 Tangela: Wild Event

#115 Kangaskhan: 3 Star Raids

#116 Horsea: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#117 Seadra: Evolve Process

#118 Goldeen: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#119 Seaking: Evolve Process

#120 Staryu: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#121 Starmie: Evolve Process

#122 Mr. Mime: 3 Star Raids

#123 Scyther: Incense Red Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#124 Jynx: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#125 Electabuzz: Incense Red Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#126 Magmar: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#127 Pinsir: Incense Green Kanto Ticket Holders Only

#128 Tauros: 3 Star Raids

#129 Magikarp: Cerulean City Habitat Hours 11 AM to 12 PM; 4 PM to 5 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#130 Gyarados: Evolve Process

#131 Lapras: Wild Event

#132 Ditto: Complete Special Research

#133 Eevee: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#134 Vaporeon: Evolve Process

#135 Jolteon: Evolve Process

#136 Flareon: Evolve Process

#137 Porygon: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#138 Omanyte: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#139 Omastar: Evolve Process

#140 Kabuto: Fuchsia City Habitat Hours 12 PM to 1 PM; 5 PM to 6 PM; 7 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#141 Kabutops: Evolve Process

#142 Aerodactyl: Wild Event

#143 Snorlax: Wild Event

#144 Articuno: 5 Star Raids

#145 Zapdos: 5 Star Raids

#146 Moltres: 5 Star Raids

#147 Dratini: Pokemon League Habitat Hours 1 PM to 2 PM; 6 PM to 9 PM Local Time

#148 Dragonair: Evolve Process

#149 Dragonite: Evolve Process

#150 Mewtwo: 5 Star Raids

#151 Mew: Masterwork Research

Related Article: All 'Pokemon GO' Community Day Dates for 2021