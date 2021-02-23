Porsche Synthetic e-Fuel Boasts Clean Gas Comparable to Electric Vehicle Emissions: Is it True?

Initial news about Porsche experimenting with the introduction of fully synthetic e-Fuel on gas-powered vehicles has debuted in early December 2020 and has been a mysterious venture since then. The company still wants to retain Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) on its lineup in future releases though, even amidst the claims of transitioning to fully electric vehicles.

In less than 10 years, California will soon be enforcing a strict electric vehicle-only state, which would only sell and register vehicles with renewable energy sources-- effectively marking the initial phase-out of ICEs. However, with the German car manufacturer's synthetic fuel ventures, it might change and prolong the availability of gas cars.

Porsche is not entirely rejecting the idea of electric mobility, as several models among the car company's lineup already observe a fully-electric motor, drivetrain and setup. Moreover, its entire lineup of the Taycan models is all electrified but still delivers the Porsche feels and identity, effectively being one of the most prominent sports EVs in the market.

Porsche Synthetic E-Fuel Is as Clean as EVs

According to Dr. Frank Walliser, Porsche Vice President of Motorsport and GT Cars, ICE cars with synthetic e-Fuels are as clean as electric vehicles in terms of emissions and combustions. Despite the early testing phase of the alternative fuel from the German car company, the executive already believes that it could be a viable option and alternative.

The early phase of trials would begin in 2022, and e-Fuels are still awaiting the sufficient supply and tests needed to undergo for its claims and results. Dr. Walliser said that internal combustion engines are yet to be phased out if the synthetic e-Fuel proves itself worthy to be environment friendly and effective to be as clean as EVs.

Porsche Synthetic e-Fuel Might Save the ICE Cars

According to Porsche's report, the "Climate-neutral" E-Fuel is a joint venture to provide an alternative fuel for internal combustion engines that would be cleaner and effectively reduce its polluting properties as well as its carbon emissions. ICEs that use the top quality of fuels on the market today still produce air pollutants which have been the long-running cause of climate change.

This was the primary reason why hybrids and electric vehicles are facing widespread recognition and popularity, along with several of their features that effectively make them an ideal alternative to cars that use fuels. Porsche is joined by Siemens Energy on this venture and is optimistic that they can produce 130,000 liters by 2022.

Porsche and Siemens aim to replace existing fuels with its massive facilities in Chile, with the "Climate-Neutral" synthetic e-Fuel that is clean and good for the environment. The e-Fuel will mostly be focused on internal combustion engines but can also be a suitable fuel for Hybrids, which also shares half of an electric drivetrain and a gas engine.

