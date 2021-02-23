LOOK: 'Spider-Man 3' Shows Three Titles From Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon! Which Is True?

The three lead characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" franchise have posted three different photos containing different titles of the third instalment of the film.

Before this, there were no initial discussions from the MCU or Marvel team, and it seems like the lead characters have been trolling and trying to throw fans off-course.

The popular web-slinging hero from Marvel Comics has landed a feature film from its original creators back in 2017, during which it debuted with the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" title signifying his return. The webhead also had its sequel to the movie almost two years later, titled "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which featured the hero on a trip to Europe.

There was already a pattern of having a "Home" on the title of the Spider-Man films in the MCU, and the next phase of Marvel, a.k.a. Phase 4, had fans contemplating and guessing what the next title would be. However, several jokes and memes were thrown on the Spider-Man titles because of the lockdown restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: 'Valheim:' How to Defeat the Drake Dragon and Obtain a Drake Trophy for Helmet Crafting!-Guide

MCU's Spider-Man 3 Title

While there are no announcements to the "Spider-Man" franchise's next "home" themed title, especially with the San Diego Comic-Con and other conventions yet to take place, its stars and leads spearhead new suggestions. The mainstay artists of the "Spider-Man" franchise include Tom Holland (who plays the live-action Peter Parker), Zendaya (as the love interest of Spidey Mary Jane Watson), and Jacob Batalon (as Parker's BFF Ned).

The trio has simultaneously posted three Instagram photos that contain movie stills of the lead characters in the franchise, along with a combined title card of the new Spidey flick. However, the three posts featured different titles, which somehow throws off the fans on what the real title would be once it is announced.

"Spider-Man Phone" Home by Tom Holland

Tom Holland went with the title called "Spider-Man: Phone Home" which still contains the special traditional element of Spidey's return to the MCU. The post has garnered a lot of interactions, likes, and comments that have people speculating whether Holland's post was real or a confirmation of the third film.

'Spider-Man Home' Slice by Zendaya

On the other hand, MCU Spider-Man's "MJ," Zendaya, posted a different title card on Instagram, and it said "Spider-Man: Home Slice." Comically, Holland commented on the post and said he would be called "Jon (Favreau)" to clarify the real title of the third movie.

"Spider-Man Home Wrecker" by Jacob Batalon

Lastly, Jacob Batalon--the character who plays Peter Parker's trusty sidekick and best friend, Ned--posted a third title called "Spider-Man: Home Wrecker."

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and other stars of the MCU Spidey franchise act surprised on the comments section on Batalon's post, as the trio has posted three different titles for the movie.

Related Article: 'Star Wars: Hunters' Nintendo Switch Game Announced Taking Place Between Episode VI and VII