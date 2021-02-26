'NieR Replicant' Voice Actors and First Look Trailer: Xbox Game Coming Soon, Square Enix Gearing Up for Automata Sequel!

The popular action role-playing game (RPG) franchise "NieR" has recently revealed its next installment called "NieR Replicant," which would succeed the popular "NieR: Automata" title released last 2017.

The game's first-look trailer has also featured several of its lead English voice actors, who would bring the popular characters to life and the game.

The game was initially developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, and the team continues the game's successful franchise in a release that is four years later than its initial launch date. The game is coming soon to the platform with massive hype surrounding it, along with the voices of its characters which puts its actors side-by-side for a read.

Several of these actors are best known for their previous works in titles such as the "Fire Emblem" series, a popular Nintendo-based game franchise that takes inspiration from manga and anime looks. "Nier," for its part, is famous in massive gaming consoles including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

'NieR Replicant:' English Voice Actors Feature Popular Dubbers

According to Square Enix's YouTube reveal for the upcoming action RPG title "Nier Replicant," six voice actors would take part in delivering the English-dubbed version of the game, and these are focused on the main voices. The five-minute video teaser clip from Square Enix featured both cold and dramatic reads to provide fans with the first-look.

Nier (Adult Version): Ray Chase

Nier (Child Version): Zach Aguilar

Kaine: Laura Bailey

Grimoire Weiss: Liam O'Brien

Devola and Popola: Eden Riegel

Emil: Julie Ann Taylor

These voice actors would be bringing the favorite characters to life, and most of them are known artists from the franchise, featuring the original lead voice actor that brought NieR to life, Ray Chase, joined by veteran artists. The company has focused on bringing back the original voices to recapture the initial feels and mood of the popular game since the original "NieR" in 2010.

'NieR Replicant' Trailer, First-Look, and MORE

Apart from the voice actor movie clip and interview which Square Enix has released in the past days, the game publisher has also revealed the opening movie of the game, and it featured many main elements of the next "NieR" game. The trailer included elements that pick up from the conclusion of "NieR: Automata," which aims to bridge both games for fans and gamers.

"NieR Replicant" ver.1.22474487139 is slated for its release on April 23, which is more than a month from now, and it is expected to feature DLCs. Players may download the DLC for the latest additions and freebies, along with several weapon tweaks and skins that would complete the entire "NieR" experience.

More details about the game are expected to come as its release nears. As its Steam page describes it, "NieR Replicant" is the upgraded "prequel" of Automata.

