iOS 14.5 to Offer Apple Card Family Features: Co-Owner Option Is Here!

With the arrival of iOS 14.5, your Apple Card will now be more useful than ever. The tech giant manufacturer's latest smartphone system is expected to bring the features offered by Apple Card Family.

According to Toms Guide's latest report, Apple Card--the Apple-backed credit card--has plenty of features to offer that the users can use in their daily transactions. The tech giant released its own credit card two years ago.

The good thing about this Apple service is that it has no card fees. You can also integrate your credit card with the Apple Wallet app on your smartphone to easily track your cash whenever you conduct Apple purchases.

However, the Apple Credit Card doesn't have options that allow your family members to use your credit card. This means that you can't bring household spending under the same account. Because of this, Apple decided to integrate the Apple Card Family features in its latest iPhone system.

iOS 14.5 to Offer Apple Card Family Features

The new Apple Card Family option was first rumored back in February 2020. It was speculated when the tech company was working on its iOS 14.5. The leaked code revealed that Apple Cardholders would be able to share the same credit card with other people in their family through iCloud Family sharing.

Read Also: Apple Working on 360-Degree iPhone Camera Feature: New Patent to Leverage Multiple Cams on Different Devices

As of the moment, the new option's details are indicated in the latest iOS 14.5 Beta 3. Once the new Apple Card Family feature is released, the users will have the option to make someone a co-owner of their Apple Card. They can also use it to allow spending only.

Compared to the previous option, the new family-sharing option is better. Why? Because the recent feature only benefits the users' spouses and partners, allowing them to see the account's spending activities, as well as balances.

Installing iOS 14.5

Before you can use the new Apple Card Family feature, you first need to install the latest iOS 14.5 beta version. To do this, all you need to do is follow these steps provided by Apple Developer's official website;

Download the configuration profile from the download page.On your iOS device: Download the configuration profile directly onto your iOS device and follow the installation instructions. On your Mac or PC: Save the file to your hard disk and email it to an account on your iPhone. Tap the configuration profile in Mail and follow the installation instructions. Connect your device to a power cord and connect to Wi-Fi.Tap Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install. To update now, tap Install. Or tap Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you tap Install Tonight, connect your device to a power cord at night and your device will update automatically by morning. If prompted, enter your passcode.

Related Article: iOS 15: Release Date, Rumor, Leaks, Features, and Everything We Know So Far.