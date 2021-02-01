iOS 15: Release Date, Rumor, Leaks, Features, and Everything We Know So Far.

After launching iPhone 12 and its variants last year, Apple is gearing up to update its iOS ecosystem with iOS 15.

Although the exact release date is still far from the kitchen, it never stops rumors and speculations from murmuring. Last year, Apple brought up a chunk of new features within iOS 14 and revamped the system with the brand-new home screen and widgets to experiment with their phones.

So, what will iOS 15 bring to the table? When will Apple launch the new update? Which device will be supported? Thanks to several leaks and fact-based speculations, you can keep reading to find the answers below.

New Features

Here comes the juicy part. Last year, Apple finally let users pick their own default browsers and email providers within iOS 14, as Tom's Guide reports. It's a piece of good news, knowing that the tech giant has been extremely strict with their apps for the past few years by not letting the users choose what they prefer.

However, it will be so much better if Apple loosens it a little more, maybe starting by allowing users to switch iMessage to apps like Signal and Telegram as an SMS default provider.

Of course, another thing we would love to see is an improvement to iOS's Siri virtual assistant service. The personal assistant tends to pull up a web search whenever asked something beyond its capability, which, let's be real, falls significantly behind Google Assistant.

Overall, we wouldn't expect anything significant within this update since Apple had revamped the whole mechanism last year, although still, we are dying to see some surprises.

Release Date and Supported Devices

According to the latest pattern, Apple always rolls out a new iOS version to anticipate the year's iPhone lineups. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Apple pushed the launch date of the iPhone 12 back to October 2020, while iOS 14 was still released in September.

That said, it is safe to expect iOS 15 to be released somewhere between September to October before the rumored release of an 'iPhone 13' or whatever the company decides to name it.

Speaking of supported devices, the tech giant is yet to release an official update on which iPhone will get the latest update. However, last year's release excluded iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and the original SE.

Maybe it's safe to expect the same trajectory, and of course, the new iPhone 13 will have iOS 15 installed already. That leaves us with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE 2020, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max.

About the iPhone 13, many suggest that its higher variant, the Pro Max, will be the first-ever portless iPhone. It'll be interesting to see how it plays out.

