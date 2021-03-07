Honda S800 Engine Revs Up to 9,500 RPM-- It Uses Air Instead of Oil Pressure

Honda S800 is set to receive a new engine that will allow it to reach up to 9,500 RPM! If this is true, it is expected to be the Honda model that could rev up the highest.

This Honda car has a small size, allowing it to hide behind a Miata car, which is another coupe vehicle. On the other hand, its engine is comparable to a motorcycle. Previously, Honda S800 features a chain drive, which is also found in different motorcycles.

This means that the engines used in different Honda vehicles are somewhat more like those found in big bikes. The luxurious car manufacturer's motorcycle-like engines could be caused by its history since it was first a bike producer.

How Powerful Is Honda S800 Engine?

The Honda S800 currently has the latest 791 cc, water-cooled twin-overhead-cam engine. It is very different from the usual air-cooled two-stroke twins, which previously powered Honda's motorcycles. On the other hand, the company hired more than 50 new engineers in preparation for the car's development between 1957 and 1958.

Meanwhile, the engine of the Honda S800 has a very unique structure that allows it to rev up to 9,500 RPM. Unlike other engines that use oil pressure to reach high RPMs, Honda S800's engine doesn't rely on it. Instead, it uses what they call a "roller bearing crank" which relies on air pressure.

Car Scoop's latest report explained that this car's engine works just to lock how the chip glides in a hockey table. This means that its mechanical parts that move the engine don't touch each other. They use the air in between them to glide, which is more efficient compared to other engines that use oil pressure.

Honda to Receive the First Level 3 Self-Driving Car Feature

According to Nikkei Asia's latest report, Honda is the first one to launch a level 3 self-driving car. The confirmation was announced last Feb. 5 during Honda Motor's event. As of the moment, Honda Legend, a luxury sedan that operates without driver supervision, is creating huge noise in the automobile industry.

However, there's no specific detail yet regarding its performance. This means that it is still unclear if it can match Tesla's self-driving technology.

