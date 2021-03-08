'Roblox' Promo Codes March 2021: All Free Items Up for Grabs

"Roblox" is offering a new round of promotion codes for the month of March, giving away free stuff and items from its in-game store without any charges for everyone. The game and its developers have been giving out promotion codes in the past, and they are no stranger to rewarding gamers with free items to be redeemed.

The popular online platform from The Roblox Corporation, "Roblox," is one of the most popular games across the world, and it has been gathering a massive player base during this pandemic. The platform is incorporating various modes, plots and games for players of every age and designation to come together as one community.

The free-to-play game has been treating its players with several free items that are seen on its shops, and it brings additional customization and flair to a player's avatar when logging into the game. "Roblox's" item promo codes may be limited to be redeemed, but its availability to users who have used it would stay on for a long time.

'Roblox' Promo Codes March 2021

According to Roblox Promo Codes, there are a total of three new promo codes for March 2021, bringing new items up for grabs for every player in the game. Despite only having three of these, there are several other codes that players could redeem, as long as they play other game modes from "Roblox."

RIHAPPYCAT2021 - Arctic Ninja Cat Hat

- Arctic Ninja Cat Hat TWEETROBLOX - Twitter Bird Shoulder Pet

- Twitter Bird Shoulder Pet SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola Shoulder Pet

Apart from these codes, several others are included in the new additions for March. However, players would need to participate in the "Roblox" game's "Island of Move" to use the codes below and redeem the items. Players would only need to participate in the specific game mode and the codes would work with the redeemed.

DIY - Kinetic Staff

- Kinetic Staff GetMoving - Speedy Shades

- Speedy Shades SettingTheStage - Build it Backpack

- Build it Backpack StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat

- Hustle Hat VictoryLap - Cardio Cans

- Cardio Cans WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion

'Roblox:' How to Redeem Codes

To get these codes, players would need to have an existing "Roblox" account that is accessible and used to play these games.

Login Roblox account and head to the home page

Look for the Promo Code redeeming page where users could enter the codes

Enter the code (above)

Confirm Free Items via Item List of Player Profile

Free 100 Robux for New Users

Head to Microsoft's Rewards page to access the free 100 Robux

Click " Join Now to Claim Free Robux "

" Create a Microsoft Account

After verifying the account, scroll below and access More Rewards

Click Claim Your Robux > Redeem Now

> Verify Phone Number and View the Code via email

Head to Roblox's Redeem page and Enter the PIN sent via email

