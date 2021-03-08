Oppo Reno5 K 5G Specs, Features and Release Date--Price Point Confirmed!

Oppo has unveiled its prices for the latest Reno5 K 5G model that was recently launched in China. The said phone is the latest in the Reno5 series that the company has released for the lineup.

Oppo Reno5 K 5G Specs, Features and Prices

According to Technave, the Oppo Reno5 K 5G has two memory variants: 8GB of RAM with a 128GB of internal memory and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of RAM. Price for the two units are CNY 2699 (about $415) and CNY 2999 ($461), respectively.

Both handheld devices do not support a microSD slot to expand memory, so consumers might consider taking the 256GB variant. The Oppo Reno5 K 5G draws power from an octa-core SnapDragon 750G chipset.

As for its features, the Oppo Reno5 K 5G is built around a 6.4-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The resolution on the device has a 1080 x 2400, 20:9 ratio and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Oppo Reno5 K 5G runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, supports 5G, features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a USB-C-port to charge a 4,300mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with a 65W fast-charging SuperVOOC feature. The Oppo variant also comes with three colors to choose from: Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Starry Dream as GSMArena reports.

For the camera, the Oppo Reno5 K 5G supports a quad-camera setup with a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP(f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor that can record 4K videos at 30fps and Full HD (1080p at 30/60/120fps). Meanwhile, a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter punch-hole design at the front can also shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

All this might sound familiar to others since the Reno5 K 5G is not entirely a new phone from Oppo. In fact, it is a Reno5 5G with a different chipset.

Other News From Oppo

Oppo is gearing up for another launch for its flagship phone that is reported to come out on March 11. The Oppo FindX 3 Pro is a flagship phone from Oppo that features the SnapDragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen will feature QHD + resolution, HDR1- + support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. This display will be protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and will have an in-display feature.

Meanwhile, Oppo is now the number one smartphone manufacturer in China, ousting Huawei from the ranks. Engadget reported that the U.S. trade bans against Huawei have a very tangible effect on the company's sales in China. Counterpoint Research now estimates that Huawei's Chinese market share dropped to 16 percent in January 2021. For context, the tech giant had a 41 percent share in the first quarter of 2020.

Oppo reached a point at which the company beat out every smartphone brand in the entirety of China, with blockbuster growth over the past several months. The company's sales grew 26 percent year-over-year compared to this same month in the year 2020. Oppo smartphone sales also increased by 33 percent compared to December 2020.



