Elon Musk Goes Viral on Twitter--Neuralink Brain Chips Article Launched a Thousand Memes and Questions

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was once again trending on Twitter, but for the wrong reasons. This is after a story from the New York Post detailed a neural implant that would make people smarter, with the publication initially headlining "Could Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is."

After the story was published, people on the social media site did not take the story lightly and the headline was met with immediate backlash and, of course, memes.

Elon Musk's Neuralink Chip Story

Could Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chips make us all as smart as he is? https://t.co/NuehrBxpB7 pic.twitter.com/OOqTgMG0H6 — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2021

The New York Post story stated that Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip will give humans a chance to be as smart as he is. The brain chip also aims to improve the human body and help us compete with AI.

Formed in 2016, Neuralink is one of the Tesla CEO's secretive offshoots with the immediate goal of treating brain injuries. Musk said that paralyzed people who get Neuralink's electronic brain chip installed in their skulls could potentially walk again.

Musk talked about Neuralink in August last year at its headquarters, saying that people should think about the electronic brain implant like a Fitbit for their brains that is the size of a large coin. Musk continued that people can get a link in an hour without general anesthesia and leave the hospital on the same day.

He added that humans are "already cyborgs" due to the daily access to smartphones and computers. The tech mogul stated that Neuralink will close the gap and prepare humans for the future.

Adding a digital layer to the brain's limbic system cortex may be humanity's last hope of matching the exponentail land possible threat of AI in the unseen future.The MIT Technology Review dissed Neuralink's features and described it as a fantasy that was drawn heavily on movies and films.

However, Ray Kurzweil, Google's Director of Engineering and a futurist, credited with the idea of "the singularity," which said that machines could surpass human in intelligence by 2030, and time is of the essence for companies such as Neuralink to help humans keep up. Kurzweil also stated that by the time humans get to the year 2030, Google will have neural net technologies that go beyond what is feasible today, and that this technology will exceed human intelligence.

The Google director added that Neuralink could help humans to interact with our neocortex to process information faster than what humans can with our human brain.

People Question Musk's Intelligence on Twitter

According to Uproxx, people on Twitter thought that Elon Musk's intelligence is questionable, saying that normal people should be smart enough to be born into wealth or they should need a "lobotomy" to be as smart as the billionaire.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

I don’t really want to become stupider thx — andrew 💙 (@ajvgriff1987) March 6, 2021

I don't need a lobotomy. — Post Man (@J_K_Chesterton) March 6, 2021

I’m not clicking the link. Is this like a lobotomy? — Jake Regier (@jakeregier) March 6, 2021





