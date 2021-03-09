'Valheim' Game Guide: How to Summon and Defeat Eikthyr [Strategy]

"Valheim" is an open-world RPG based on Norse Mythology that lets players explore a Viking's afterlife. One of the key features of the game is boss fights, and so players always look for guides on the web. Defeating a boss grants players various rewards and bragging rights from others, as well as further progress in the story.

The game has five main bosses for players to fight and claim rewards, and each appears in a different biome of the procedurally-generated world. Each boss also requires different resources to summon them into battle.

With that said, this "Valheim" guide will focus on the first boss, Eikthyr, which is the main boss in the Meadows biome.

How to Defeat Eikthyr in 'Valheim'

According to Polygon, "Valheim" players must first meet some requirements. Players must first find a glowing red rock (next to the stone where players will eventually hang their Eikthyr trophy). Interacting with this rock will reveal the location of Eikthyr's summoning altar.

In Eikthyr's summoning altar, players can find a glowing red runestone and a large stone slab that the game refers to as an "offer bowl." Reading the runestone gives the players a clue to "hunt his kin," meaning the deers that roam around the boss' forest.

Hunting deer in "Valheim" is tricky as deers easily get scared and always run when it senses danger. If deers see or smell players, it will run into the wild, so pay close attention to the direction of the wind and make sure the deer players are hunting are downwind.

"Valheim" players must have a bow equipped as it is the best tool in hunting deers. A clean shot in the head will automatically eliminate the beast. Players must have two deer trophies to head back to Eikthyr's altar and offer them up. This will trigger a short animation sequence and Eikthyr will soon appear.

What to Prepare in Taking Eikthyer in 'Valheim'

IGN recommends that players must have crafted or equipped the likes of a Deer Hide Cap, Leather Tunic, Leather Pants, and a Leather Helmet, as these will drastically increase player's defense and avoid taking too much damage from the Meadow biome boss in "Valheim."

Players who are not fans of close-quarters combat can easily equip Crude Bow and Arrows. This weapon set is entirely up to the player as the Wooden Arrow, Flinthead Arrow, and Fire Arrow are all viable items in "Valheim" that can take care of the job equally.

Besides that, players must consume three different varieties of food to ensure maximum health and stamina before going to battle with Eikthyr. Cooked Meat, Grilled Neck Tail, and either one Raspberry or Mushroom will be sufficient enough to get players ready for the upcoming boss fight.

According to PCMag, Eikthyr has three different attacks. From a distance, it has a ranged electrical attack, shooting lighting from its antlers. Up close, it will rear up and stomp its front legs down for an area of effect (AOE) electrical attack. Eikthyr will also ram with its antlers as a melee attack in "Valheim."

The player's strategy is to block its attacks with a small wooden shield to decrease damage taken from the boss' attempts in depleting HP. It is important that players block all of Eikthyr's attacks, so do not be too greedy when it comes to launching a counterattack on him. Players should take their time to defeat the boss.

A bow can also be used to perform a long-range attack to Eikthyr to keep the player's distance and the boss. Players must position themselves around the altar and use the stone pillars to their advantage to avoid taking damage from Eikthyr's powerful attacks while also regaining stamina in the process.

Defeating Eikthyr in "Valheim" will reward players with the boss' trophy plus some hard antlers. Also, mounting Eikthyr's head will unlock the player's first Forsaken Power that temporarily boosts their stamina and movement abilities.



