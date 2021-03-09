Volkswagen 'Power Day' to Debut New Battery Cell Production Like Tesla's Battery Day—How to Watch

Volkswagen is following the footsteps of its rival and competitor, as it debuts an online event that will showcase its new battery cell production called "Power Day"--closely resembling Tesla's Battery Day.

The German automaker has been establishing its presence and pledges to produce eco-friendly vehicles that will run on electric power.

The German automaker may have been late on debuting its initial designs of batteries, but now it aims to use a massive stage and platform to do so, introducing the first battery cell production leg of the company. Instead of outsourcing or ordering from other companies for its massive need for electric power cells, Volkswagen aims to create it themselves.

Many companies have opted to order batteries from experts and trusted suppliers like LG and Panasonic, which has debuted one of the widely-used 18650 Li-On battery cells in the EV industry. Ford is among the companies who opted to order batteries instead of creating them, while Tesla is observing a mixed approach of self-production and ordering supplies.

Volkswagen 'Power Day'

The Volkswagen "Power Day" teaser has been posted by VW's current CEO, Hebert Diess, via LinkedIn and reposted by the Volkswagen Group's (@VWGroup) official Twitter account. The company reiterated that Power Day will not be a vehicle presentation, suggesting that there will be no cars or EVs that will debut in the event.

🔋 ⚡️ "Join us for our global #VWGroup event – online on March 15, 2021, 1 p.m. CET. Please note: This is not a car presentation.", writes our CEO @Herbert_Diess on @LinkedIn. #VWPowerDay — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) March 9, 2021

Other elements of the video showed a battery cell towards the end, and the entire theme of the clip featured electricity and power, hinting that the release will be all about the company's power cells. The company has recently announced its dedication to transitioning to electric vehicles on its 10-year plan for 2030.

Volkswagen has been aiming to make the change to electric vehicle since 2019 and has been pursuing to increase its brand awareness by partnering with several companies, including Tesla. The company's I.D. series was called the NEO project, which now transitions to the "Trinity" project, taking inspiration from characters from "The Matrix" trilogy.

Volkswagen's Electric Transition

Volkswagen aims to produce electric vehicles and transition by 50 percent in the United States and Chinese markets, and increase by 70 percent to the European region. This means that by 2030, the German automaker's fleet in the country will be 50 percent electric, while the remaining half will either be hybrids or ICEs.

The plans of the company are somehow lower and slower compared to other companies that will transition to electric mobility in the coming years. According to General Motors, its plans of electrification within the company will be complete and 100 percent EV by 2025, which is roughly four years from now.

Despite that though, it is certainly interesting to see what Volkswagen will do in its so-called "Power Day."

