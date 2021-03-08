2022 Hummer EV SUV Unveiled, Launching Alongside Electric Pickup—Preorders Now Available

General Motors Corporation (GMC) is going back to basics with the 2022 Hummer EV, which has now revealed that an SUV version of the electric pickup is debuting next year.

The 2022 Hummer EV SUV is bringing back the original design of the Hummers that were initially launched in 1992 resembling the popular "Humvee."

The Hummer line has mainly focused on a sporty SUV that catered to a luxury line, only to be discontinued after the Hummer H3 last 2010. However, the era of the 2020s revived the Hummer brand, with General Motors spearheading the truck's return as an electric vehicle.

The timing could not get better, as GM's Hummer EV is one of the earliest prototypes for an electric pickup truck that is available for a public sale and preorder. Moreover, the fun and surprises did not stop there as a year into production, GM has a postscript for the 2022 Hummer EV Pickup after it recently teased an SUV version of the electric car.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Color: Leaks Reveal New Look for Tundra, Sequioa Coming Soon Too!

GM's 2022 Hummer EV SUV Version



The initial news and appearance of the 2022 Hummer EV SUV happened during an investor conference conducted by GM, which showed the vehicle in the background, saying it would be part of its electric mobility move by 2025. The Hummer EV SUV was one of the main focuses of the event, and it brought a lot of attention to the Hummer EV brand more than ever.

Hummer EV alone has a lot of fanbase and support from the global market, as it presented the return of the Hummer brand and as a historic electric pickup that went ahead of the Tesla Cybertruck. The Hummer EV Pickup is already available for preorders, but the video teaser of its EV SUV version says said it would be unveiled by April 3 and already invites preorders for it.

GM already anticipates a massive surge of buyers and reservations for the electric SUV that takes on the face of Hummer, as it is one of the largest EVs that would debut in the passenger car market. GM's early competitor is Rivian with the R1T and R1S electric pickup and SUV, respectively.

Both vehicles from Rivian also share an identical platform, only differing in the 4-door pickup or the 5-door SUV.

GM 2022 Hummer EV SUV: Teaser and Preorders

According to GMC, its reveal event for the 2022 Hummer EV SUV would be a massive one, as it announces the return of the SUV Hummers to the market--more than 11 years since it was last made. Moreover, it will replace its large V-8 gas engine with a triple electric motor that can output 300 miles (give or take) of range like the Hummer EV pickup.

Both the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV would observe a release date of 2022.

Related Article: 2022 Hyundai Genesis G70 Interior Gets Major Upgrade--US Release Date, Colors and MORE Updates!